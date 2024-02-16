Top-5: Auston Matthews hat trick in under 8 minutes

The @FlaPanthers (35-15-4, 74 points) defeated the Sabres and moved past the Bruins (32-12-10, 74 points) into first place in the Eastern Conference standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/KwliX8vmXv pic.twitter.com/g45HnaKKih
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 16, 2024
Last night, the Habs went down to the wire once again. Martin St-Louis’ men fell flat on their face against the Rangers, allowing no less than seven goals in the game…
But hey. It wasn’t just the Habs who were in action last night in the NHL. Let’s take a tour to see what caught the eye around the league:
Where’s the magic bullet to stop Auston Matthews?
That’s the question National League teams have been asking ever since the American made his big league debut.
And clearly, many teams don’t understand just how dangerous he is.
The Leafs’ star player took advantage of the Flyers’ visit to score not one, not two… but three goals in the space of just under eight minutes in the second period.
Who else but AM34?
He buries three in just under EIGHT MINUTES and is now up to 45 goals on the year!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/xyLjIGp4VQ
– NHL (@NHL) February 16, 2024
However, the Flyers never gave up in the game, so overtime was necessary to determine a winner between the two clubs…
WILLLLLEH FTW! pic.twitter.com/P9YqogOdPY
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 16, 2024
He scores spectacular goals…
He uses his speed to create offense…
He’s good defensively because he’s involved from start to finish…
He hits opponents…
But in life, there are days when things don’t go so well. And that was the case for the Avalanche player yesterday, who registered an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
That said, it wasn’t the Colorado team’s result that caught the eye in the game.
In the second period, MacKinnon was hit in the face with a puck and had to leave the game to receive medical attention…
But MacKinnon is a warrior and was back at his team’s bench after less than seven minutes!
See this post on Instagram
3: Sidney Crosby spoils Connor Bedard’s return to action
Prior to last night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Connor Bedard had missed his team’s previous 14 games due to injury.
This was his big comeback…
Bedard sees his idol score after 15 seconds of play #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/G20cpB274U
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 16, 2024
The Hawks’ young sensation still managed to get his name on the scoresheet.
He served up an entire pass to Philipp Kurashev, who only had to deposit the puck in a virtually abandoned cage to score the Hawks’ only goal of the game :
Bedard gets on the score sheet in his return! pic.twitter.com/tSMNx8rPXy
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 16, 2024
Goal #30 on the year for Sidney Crosby pic.twitter.com/cCAeDL5fL0
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 16, 2024
There was a lot of frustration on the Devils’ side against the Kings, as the New Jersey team was never able to find its way into the game…
And that’s why Jack Hughes was so angry.
The Devils’ player, during a quarrel with Viktor Arvidsson, pulled out the perfect insult, telling the Kings’ player that people pay to see him play, unlike him.
But the Kings, who eventually won the game 2-1, hit back on Instagram under a post saying that people pay Jack Hughes “to see him lose”, after the Devils lost :
See this post on Instagram
Granted, it’s not a huge plateau…
But his goal was not enough for the Oilers, who lost 6-3 to the St. Louis Blues…
Corey Perry scores his first goal in an Oilers uniform pic.twitter.com/gtYQrNMRVc
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024
Extension
– A real laser!
Ty Dellandrea with an unreal rip for the @DallasStars‘ eighth goal of the game!
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l pic.twitter.com/FKrAl4ZPMl
– NHL (@NHL) February 16, 2024
– Wow.
McTavish pulls out his Sunday throw! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/RI9TXjJ1xU
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 16, 2024
– Too hard.
Draisaitl, from his usual spot! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Okxcxfmehm
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 16, 2024
– Another big night for Kucherov.
Nikita Kucherov cannot be stopped pic.twitter.com/EJWmNf2d6n
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024
– Small four-point game for Filip Zadina.
Two goals in 36 seconds and a four-point game for Filip Zadina pic.twitter.com/nNIlosXBDH
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024
– A first goal for Kuzmenko in front of his new fans.
Kuzmenko gets his first on home ice pic.twitter.com/6hUSkhF37X
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024
– 700 career points for Jonathan Huberdeau.
700 for Huby
Congrats to Jonathan Huberdeau for hitting the 700 career point milestone! pic.twitter.com/6QHvZtxhT6
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024
– Elias Lindholm likes it in Vancouver.
Lindholm’s already got his second two goal game with Vancouver pic.twitter.com/49iyxlT97n
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2024
– What a game!
The Elias connection. pic.twitter.com/HzRpE56NqO
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024
– He’s had quite a season.
Thatcher Demko stopped 27 of 28 shots and became the first goaltender to reach the 30-win mark this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/KwliX8vmXv pic.twitter.com/s0FoEs9hn6
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 16, 2024
– 20 players collected at least three points last night.
– Only one game today in the NHL.