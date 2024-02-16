Stanley25: episode (3) where Montreal goes to bat

I’ve been telling myself for six years now that I’ve got to put out a podcast. For fun, first – because it’s fun in ta* to mike with the right people – but also because I think I’m capable of offering something that isn’t being done elsewhere. Traditional media have their uses… but podcasts and independent sites bring freshness to the game. There’s room for everyone.

I(FINALLY) had an epiphany in January: if I could convince my old friend – and then-competitor – Jean Trudel to reappear and host a no-holds-barred sports podcast with me, I’d have something.

Let’s just say it didn’t take very long to convince JT; I’d say it took three or four seconds at most…

So we decided to team up with 9 Millions, a new digital company in Quebec, and release a first episode on fly. The reaction was immediate and fuc*ing good, which convinced us to embark on a run of 10 test episodes. Then we’ll see where we stand with that.

Last night, we put online the third episode (recorded the day before) in which Vince Cauchon, Quebec City’s best sports columnist, agreed to take part. Big love and respect to Vince, who flew from Quebec City to Montreal and back as soon as he finished his morning show on NRJ Québec.

The episode is available here :What are we talking about?

A social network guy hired by the Canadiens, then fired for talking too much to the media…

Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger and Renaud Lavoie, who mostly release information that pleases the teams…

Of the time JT slept next to Bokondji Imama…

From the worst false rumor launched on 25Stanley at the time…

From the place where you have to go to brunch in Montreal if you want to meet Habs players…

About the guy (Mitch) hired by the Habs to chaperone the team’s young players (thanks to Réjean Tremblay and Max Lalonde for creditably picking up our story on the air this morning)…

Jeff Gorton’s evening with an Avalanche scout in a Montreal bar…

From my video shoot with GSP in 2010…

The possibility of seeing a CFL team in Quebec City…

How Quebecers are tired of hearing about Montreal…

Jeff Fillion and Quebec City radio…

The Islanders guy who wanted to frenched Vince Cauchon in a New York bar a few years ago…

How Pierre-Karl Péladeau is hurting the Nordiques’ comeback…

And how the people of Quebec City are digesting the news of the Olympic Stadium’s new $870 million roof!

Most popular French-languagepodcast in Canada

I was curious this morning and went to see if our podcast was being listened to on Spotify. It’s always more fun to mic (and camera) knowing that there are people listening (or watching) you.

Seriously, I’ve pogned.

Stanley25 is the 15th most popular podcast in Canada on Spotify… behind 14 English-language podcasts. In short, we’ve been the most listened-to French podcast in Canada for the past few days. Not just sports or hockey!

It just doesn’t make sense!

I just wanted to thank you for your support and your kind comments. I have a feeling we won’t stop at 10 with this project…

A little tease for next week: we’re going to have a whole guest. Seriously, that won’t make any sense either! #UnGarsQuiADeLImpact

In a row

Mucho love guys (and girls)!

