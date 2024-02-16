Even if he isn’t charged, Milan Lucic won’t play until the end of the season

Earlier today, there was news about Milan Lucic.

We learned that prosecutors have dropped the domestic violence charge against the Bruins forward…

And the reason is simple: Lucic’s wife chose not to testify against him, preventing prosecutors from charging him with anything.

Even though, in the end, there will be no charges…

Bruins statement:

“Milan Lucic will remain on indefinite leave from the organization for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The Boston Bruins organization supports Milan and his family as he continues his personal rehabilitation.”

Lucic is on a one-year deal – steve conroy (@conroyherald) February 16, 2024

This isn’t necessarily a surprise.

Accused or not… The Bruins seem keen to move on from the veteran and understandably so, especially after the saga surrounding the signing of the controversial Mitchell Miller last year.

It made headlines for all the wrong reasons in Boston, and even the players were unhappy with the signing.Lucic, who signed a one-season contract last summer with the aim of finishing his career in Boston, where he started it, will be free as a bird this summer.

Does he still have a future in the NHL? He’ll have missed almost a full season of activity by the start of the next campaign, and it could be really difficult for him to get back into shape, especially as his body doesn’t seem to have been up to the task for a few years now.

In gusto

Lucic played just four games this season in Boston, picking up two assists in the process.

