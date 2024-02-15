Slafkovsky – Suzuki – Caufield: the Habs’ best first trio since… when?

Do I need to remind you how good things have been going for the Habs’ first trio for a while now? I’m going to do it anyway.

Yesterday’s game opened the floodgates for comments about Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki(the club’s driving force) and Cole Caufield, but the three of them have been going strong for a while now.

The proof?In his last 24 games, Slafkovsky has 20 points. Or 19 in 22, nine in six, or even four goals and three assists since the break four games ago.

Caufield? He’s collected at least one point in 12 of his last 13 games. He has 15 points in that stretch. #RedChicken

As for Suzuki, who still has 51 points in 53 games this season, we’re talking about nine points in his last four games or even 14 points in eight short games.

He also ranks among the NHL’s top centers in terms of points. The man who could have a point per game this season is increasingly keen to prove that he can be a good first center in the NHL.

“Is Nick Suzuki a 1st center?” He’s 15th in scoring among all NHL centers, within 5 points of the top 10 anyway. If he’s not a 1st center, how many are there in total in the NHL…? #CH #Habs #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/NHBLx0xo4C – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 14, 2024

Because yes, the question is on the table: is Suzuki a first center? The question can also be asked of his trio mates, since the Habs need talent up front.

Of course, the question is whether Caufield and Slaf are first-trio wingers and not first-trio centers. Although… #Debate

But hey. All that to say, we’ll know in a few years whether Caufield, Suzuki and Slaf can be a first trio that can take the Habs to the promised land.

But what we do know, for example, is that the guys form – to the delight of fans – an exciting first trio.

In fact, the Habs haven’t had an exciting first trio like that since… when? How long do you think it’s been since the Habs have had such an exciting first trio?

The Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky line is probably my favourite Habs 1st line since Kostitsyn – Plekanec – Kovalev circa 2007-2008 pic.twitter.com/mZepqJYNW6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 14, 2024

Has it been over 15 years since Andrei Kostitsyn, Tomas Plekanec and Alex Kovalev ruled the roost?

Because while Erik Cole / David Desharnais / Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher / Phillip Danault / Tomas Tatar have been fun, they haven’t been as dynamic as the three first-round picks currently playing on the first line.

And just as young!

What’s interesting is that we know how much potential these guys have, but they’re also organizing themselves to play up to that potential these days.

Slaf’s case is impressive. Why is that?

Because everyone who’s asked about it says it loud and clear: this kid is hungry and wants to learn. Michel Therrien, in a piece extolling the virtues of the first trio, rightly stated that his desire to progress reminds him of Sidney Crosby.

Sophie Paquin Juraj Slafkovsky’s ups and downs are making him the player he is. And so much the better for the Habs.

“I’ve never coached a player with a full grill and pins in his mouth before.” Interview with Craig Ramsay, Juraj Slafkovsky’s former head coach with Slovakia’s national team. https://t.co/rFhiPWp1g6 – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 15, 2024

Let’s not forget that Kirby Dach will return to the game in 2024-2025. If he continues to progress, he’ll join the other three in a mix aimed at creating a dynamic top-6 in town.

Remember that Slaf had an excellent camp alongside the former Blackhawk. Could the Habs try it again next camp?

I know, I know: Slaf is riding well with NiCole at the moment. That said, Dach was running well with NiCole last year too, which didn’t stop the Habs from testing and seeing that Dach could possibly lead their line on his own.

But that’s a test for another time. Right now, the priority is to make sure that the first trio keeps rolling… and that the other guys manage to make the Habs win if Slaf, Suzuki and Caufield have a bad one in the body. #ClubÀUnTrio

