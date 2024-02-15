Jarmo Kekalainen relieved of his duties as GM of the Blue Jackets

Things are hopping in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have announced that GM Jarmo Kekalainen has been relieved of his duties. John Davidson and the rest of the team’s executives will take over in the interim.

That’s what was just announced… a few weeks before the trade deadline.

Jarmo Kekalainen has been relieved of his duties as general manager. John Davidson, along with the team’s hockey operations management team, will assume general manager’s duties while the club goes through the process of hiring a replacement. https://t.co/ana2o90Adj pic.twitter.com/tqZ9wTKRMU – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 15, 2024

