News

Jarmo Kekalainen relieved of his duties as GM of the Blue Jackets
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Things are hopping in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have announced that GM Jarmo Kekalainen has been relieved of his duties. John Davidson and the rest of the team’s executives will take over in the interim.

That’s what was just announced… a few weeks before the trade deadline.

Details to come…

