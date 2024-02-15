Jake Allen vs Ryan Johansen: an idea discussed at BPM Sports today

The hearing for Morgan Rielly’s suspension appeal to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is scheduled for noon ET tomorrow in New York.
It will be conducted in-person.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 15, 2024
At the time, we all thought it was good news because the Habs had just solved their damn problem in front of the net…
But it didn’t take long for the various NHL experts to refute the rumour, which was raised by Matt Murley, a guy who is associated with the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast and has a total of 90,000 followers on X / Twitter.
Even though there’s been no transaction, the subject came up on Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez’s show and Martin Lemay’s show today on BPM Sports.
Johansen has a cap hit of $8 million per season, but the Nashville Predators withheld 50% of his salary before sending him to Colorado last summer…
Allen’s contract expires at the end of the 24-25 season, as does Johansen’s…
Would you trade Jake Allen for Ryan Johansen?@MartinLemay discussed the possibility of this deal coming to fruition… or not! pic.twitter.com/eoXOx0MeeT
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 15, 2024
Yes, the Habs would allow themselves to settle the ménage à trois by trading Jake Allen to another formation.
But where it gets a little more disturbing is when you consider Ryan Johansen’s attitude.
We’re talking about an extremely talented guy, and we’re talking about a good hockey player who’s at the end of his career… But above all, we’re talking about a player who’s good when he wants to be. And if his performance over the past two years (47 points in 109 games) is anything to go by, he’s not often tempted.
The Habs are rebuilding and need some veterans to solidify the base. The older players are there to guide the younger ones, and that’s true too.
He’s no longer motivated even though he’s playing for one of the NHL’s best teams. Knowing that, I tell myself there’s no way he can help the youngsters progress in Montreal.
