Kent Hughes: David Reinbacher can count on Juraj Slafkovsky

Cole Caufield has points in 12 of his last 13 games. #GoHabsGo
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 15, 2024
If I told you today that Juraj Slafkovsky should be sent to the American League, I’d expect to be criticized pretty harshly.
The young man has been through it all, even though there has been a marked improvement in his game over the last twenty games or so…
Kent Hughes, who gave an interview to a Slovak media outlet, says he likes what he’s seeing right now… Because in the GM’s eyes, Slaf will be able to help David Reinbacher “survive” when the latter comes to town:
Last year, we drafted David Reinbacher, who should do the same when he arrives in Montreal.
He will, however, have an advantage. He’ll be able to count on Slaf, who has survived it all. – Kent Hughes
Habs GM Kent Hughes on drafting Juraj Slafkovsky & David Reinbacher in a recent interview this week with Slovak media.
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 15, 2024
So I can’t wait to see what happens when Reinbacher comes to town. The Habs won’t be in the playoffs this year, and may want to give him the opportunity to play a few NHL games in preparation for next season…
But the scenario of Reinbacher in Laval is a little more ideal in my eyes, because he didn’t have a big season in Switzerland, and because he’d have a bigger role in Jean-François Houle’s line-up.
And Slaf might just be the guy for the job, because the circumstances of their respective arrivals in Montreal are very similar in the sense that they’ve both come a long way .
In a gust
– A beautiful moment.
Alex Jodoin being called “brother” by Cole Caufield is simply beautiful pic.twitter.com/1FO7s0aRwN
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 15, 2024
– Let’s go, girls!
LPHF: A record crowd and a colossal test for Montreal!
Text by @NicLandryRDShttps://t.co/E3A6BMG2Tf
– RDS (@RDSca) February 15, 2024
– Will he keep up the momentum against the Rangers?
– Happy reading.
Before joining the Habs, Martin St-Louis led the Mid Fairfield Rangers at the bantam level.
But NHL or minor hockey, his approach hasn’t changed.
Chatting with a coach from the Mid Fairfield Rangers program https://t.co/H24MXXmeRJ
– Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) February 15, 2024