Horrible leg injury: Blake Wheeler leaves the game against the Habs

Tonight, the Canadiens are at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers.

And while we were treated to a very good first period of hockey… it was a rather significant injury that unfortunately caught the eye, as Blake Wheeler suffered a significant leg injury.

We’re probably talking about a knee injury… but it took everything he had to get off the ice.

Blake Wheeler had to leave the ice after this hit by Struble. Didn’t look good. Watch his right leg. pic.twitter.com/IDRtV8qw6D – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 16, 2024

On the sequence, he needed help to leave the game, and rather than leaving towards the Rangers’ dressing room, he was directed towards the nearest exit, the one leading to the Tricolore’s dressing room.

A stretcher was waiting for him beyond the picture window, and it’s a good thing it was there, because Wheeler really needed it. Seeing him totally unable to put any weight on his leg is really worrying.

Blake Wheeler was put on a stretcher after being injured on this playpic.twitter.com/j7jX2X0pbA – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) February 16, 2024

Of course, it’s not unlike the injuries suffered by Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Mikhail Sergachev (who was also injured on this very ice, by the way) in the last ten days or so. Once again, it’s the player’s leg that makes a blood-curdling move, and we hope for Wheeler’s sake that he’s avoided the worst.

We hope it’s more RHP-like (4-6 weeks) than Sergachev, who’s likely to be out for a long time.

We’ll keep an eye on that, but it’s another horrific leg injury that’s getting all the attention in the NHL.

Extension

A third in ten days is pretty substantial.

Jayden Struble is in no way to blame for the sequence: it was an unfortunate accident, just as it was for Alexis Lafrenière and Joel Armia when two other such injuries occurred in recent days.

Bravo to the Rangers for understanding the situation and not sending a guy to throw down the gloves on Struble because of a “code”.