Injured Jake Guentzel could miss up to 4 weeks

The trade deadline is about three weeks away.

It’s starting to be time for the various teams to draw up a precise plan before March 8…

But the NHL is the NHL: things can change pretty quickly.I say this because the Penguins received some very bad news this afternoon.

Injured Jake Guentzel could miss up to four weeks…

Not ideal timing.

Guentzel has been placed on the Penguins’ injured list. And since the list is for guys who are out for at least a week, this was the logical scenario.

Guentzel out up to 4 weeks, trade deadline 3 weeks away… https://t.co/TmvBxYcAZG – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 15, 2024

Whew.

The main question is whether this will have an impact on the player’s value between now and the trade deadline.

We know that the Penguins are open to trading the forward who has already scored 40 goals twice since the start of his career… But if he’s not healthy, it could complicate Kyle Dubas’ job a bit.

That said, we’re talking about an injury that isn’t extremely serious, and the various NHL teams are already very familiar with Jake Guentzel.

The GMs know what he can bring to a team, especially as he has already won the Stanley Cup in Pittsburgh…

Remember that the Oilers seemed to be the most advanced team in the race for his services before the forward was injured.

Could Ken Holland decide to drop Guentzel’s case and look elsewhere, if the news isn’t encouraging for the forward by March 8?

Let’s also note in closing that Guentzel, who has a no-trade clause, will be free as a bird this summer.

The Penguins could lose him for absolutely nothing, if they can’t find a partner to dance with…

In gossip

– Great news.

Sidney Crosby and his band will be visiting Chicago for the occasion pic.twitter.com/OJOQBsY6kD – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 15, 2024

– Overall, Tiger Woods played well.

Golf: Some of Tiger’s jewels… but also signs of rust https://t.co/XBWzl9SjZZ – RDS (@RDSca) February 15, 2024

– Of note.