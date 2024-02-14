Top-5: Ryan Reaves pulverized by a 5-foot-9 guy

Last night’s Canadiens game generated a lot of interest across the league.

Connor McDavid stole Tuesday night after a six-assist performance, one where he became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to record 600 helpers.#NHLStats: https://t.co/pfmYWeZ9ws pic.twitter.com/S5GBz5cXwo – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 14, 2024

1. 5-foot-9 guy pulverizes Ryan Reaves

10 other matches were also presented.Here are the results and highlights from these duels:Ryan Reaves was signed way too long by the Maple Leafs. He got a three-year contract to stir up the soup and on tougher nights, wake up his team.

Since the start of the season, that hasn’t necessarily been the case. In fact, he’s been the one getting stirred up. Yesterday, he was even knocked down by a 5-foot-9-inch guy. Reaves is 6 feet 2 inches, 226 pounds, according to hockeydb.

Nathan Walker, who scored at the Bell Centre on Sunday, didn’t shy away.

That’s 5’9 Nathan Walker knocking down Ryan Reaves, a day after Reaves said “Make hockey violent again”. #stlblues #LeafsForeverpic.twitter.com/AAlHiPR77H – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 14, 2024

Even TSN took the liberty of denying the Leafs forward a bit….

Auston Matthews

BOBBY MCMANN! FIRST CAREER HATTY pic.twitter.com/tA6G5ihe53 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 14, 2024

Still, St. Louis lost 4-1.Without Mitchell Marner and Morgan Rielly, Toronto had to turn toBobby McMann.He scored the first hat trick of his career.The 27-year-old winger was the only player on his team to collect more than one point.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov, meanwhile, wasn’t very busy. He stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.

2. Four-point game for Artturi Lehkonen

In a 6-3 victory for the Avalanche, who are in a slump, it wasn’t Mikko Rantanen or Nathan MacKinnon who led the charge.

No, Artturi Lehkonen was the best player. He finished his game with four points.

On his Finnish compatriot’s goal, the former Canadian made an excellent pass.

Artturi Lehkonen’s hockey IQ He now has three points tonight! pic.twitter.com/BOUgpuLwuP – NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2024

3. A 600th assist for Connor McDavid

He finished the game with two goals and two assists.So far this season, Lehky now has 13 points in 19 games.This is his second four-point game of the season. Earlier in the season, against the Hurricanes, he collected one goal and three assists.Rantanen, MacKinnon, Miles Wood, Bowen Byram and Ross Colton also finished the night with more than one point. They collected two each.

Connor McDavid is good at hockey. Although he’s had a sub-par start to the season, he’s back.

Cody Ceci gets his first goal since October 15th 2022! pic.twitter.com/um5y31yUsA – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 14, 2024

4. Sixth straight game with a goal for Alexander Ovechkin

Yesterday, he made short work of the poor Red Wings in an 8-4 victory.He finished the game with six assists, including this one:His third assist helped him reach the 600-assist plateau in the NHL.He has only 613 games under his belt.Apart from McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were also good. They collected three points each.Cody Ceci scored his first goal since 2022.

Alexander Ovechkin, who wants to catch up with Wayne Gretzky in terms of goals, may not be having the season he’d hoped for in terms of nets, but lately it’s been going a little better,

Yesterday, he extended his streak of games with at least one goal to six.He also scored from his desk.As I mentioned earlier, the Caps still lost 6-3.At least their captain continued his fine streak, now has 14 goals this season and is 58 goals away from 99.

5. Brady Tkachuk’s 69th hat trick of the season

When Jacques Martin replaced D.J. Smith at the Senators’ helm, it wasn’t conclusive.

IT’S A HATTY FOR BRADY TKACHUK pic.twitter.com/kpgGAKTbj5 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 14, 2024

But over the past few games, Ottawa seems to have woken up. Yesterday, the team won 6-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets to extend its winning streak to four games.Brady Tkachuk led the charge with his 69th NHL hat trick of the season.Two NHL hat-tricks last night.Six other players, including Nick Suzuki, scored twice.

Getting back to the Senators, they’re still in the bottom half of the East. They are 14 points behind the Red Wings and in last place for the playoffs.

In gusto

– Sabres crush Kings. Fourth shutout of the season for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

– Already.

It’s February 13th and Nikita Kucherov is a 90 point man. pic.twitter.com/MAi8BR1Q1z – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 14, 2024

– Well done.

– Great save.

– Too powerful.

Knocked the stick right out of his hand with the shot pic.twitter.com/FyVjJWSzOw – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 14, 2024

– McDavid at the top of this ranking, obviously.

– Three games on the bill tonight.