Victory: Slaf’s first career NHL three-point game

The Montreal Canadiens have lost their last two games, but Sunday afternoon’s showdown with the St. Louis Blues was far from glorious.

A 7-2 loss is never pleasant, but the Tricolore also lost the services of two of their defensemen in the game, Kaiden Guhle and Jordan Harris.

In Guhle’s case, he was in the lineup on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks, while we’re still waiting to see how long Harris will be out.

Here is the Habs’ complete line-up for tonight’s game against the Ducks.

It didn’t take long to see the first power play of the game, as only 18 seconds elapsed before the Ducks were punished.

Unfortunately, the Tricolore couldn’t take advantage of the massive attack, despite a great presence from the first wave of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook and Mike Matheson.

Since Newhook’s arrival, I’ve loved what I’ve seen. The puck moves a lot, the players don’t hesitate to shoot at the net and they’re first on the puck.

Barely two minutes into the powerplay, Kaiden Guhle was chased down for holding up Troy Terry.

Again, no goals, just like the Habs’ second powerplay with just over seven minutes left in the first period.

What’s most noticeable about this game is that Joshua Roy is playing very well, but above all, very intelligently.

Joshua Roy makes so many smart, skilled plays. I really hope we see him next to Kirby Dach next season – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 14, 2024

a beautiful backhand shot what a backhand#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EiSGorLDtW – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 14, 2024

As for the second period, it was much busier.It all started early in the period, as Jake Evans scored his third goal of the season with a beautiful backhand shot.Tanner Pearson and Josh Anderson assisted on the goal.

With the score at 1-0, captain Nick Suzuki doubled his team’s lead midway through the game. Juraj Slafkovsky and Jayden Struble each picked up an assist on the goal.

#FunFact: with Nick Suzuki currently riding an 8-game point streak + Cole Caufield’s 11-game streak, this season marks the first campaign since 1995-96 that multiple #GoHabsGo players recorded an 8-game point streak in the same season. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 14, 2024

Suzuki extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one point to eight with this goal.

And Suzuki isn’t the only one to extend his streak of games with at least one point.

Juraj Slafkovsky, with his assist on his captain’s goal, now has a six-game streak on the score sheet.

Former first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky joins former first-overall pick Doug Wickenheiser in having the longest point streaks by teenagers in franchise history. Pedigree has its privileges. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 14, 2024

Xhekaj and Johnston drop the gloves, looks like Xhekaj tags him late in the fight. pic.twitter.com/fGcLsC2CME – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 14, 2024

He also tied the franchise record for a player under 20, held by Doug Wickenheiser, who also had a six-game streak.Moments later, Ross Johnston and Arber Xhekaj dropped the gloves.The first trio had no intention of stopping there, as the Slafkovsky-Suzuki duo made their presence felt once again.Suzuki scored his second of the game, while Slaf picked up another assist. This time, the goal was scored on the power play. Alex Newhook also picked up an assist on the goal.After two periods of play, it was 3-0 to the Habs.The Habs dominated 29-9 in shots after two periods.You think the first trio had finished its job?

Think again. On a power play, the magic happened between Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. The Slovakian scored his team’s fourth goal and 11th of the season, while the other two were partners in crime.

Nick’s turn to be the passer! Nick’s turn to be the passer! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ah9GJLMlr4 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 14, 2024

Suzuki and Slafkovsky now have three points each in the game.The Slovakian has 19 points in his last 22 games.The Tricolore was hungry and scored a fifth goal.Brandon Gignac scored his first-ever NHL goal to make it 5-0.

The Tricolore’s next game is next Thursday against the New York Rangers.

– A 5-0 victory feels good.

– After registering 29 shots after two periods, the Habs calmed down a bit in the third. It could have reached the 40-shot plateau for the third time this season, but was stopped at 38 shots.