Skip to content
News

Phil Kessel to train with Canucks training club
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Phil Kessel to train with Canucks training club
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

It’s been a while since we last heard from Phil Kessel.

Well, today I’m the bearer of news about the NHL’s iron man.

The man who thought he was going to Switzerland will get another chance to shine.

The veteran still doesn’t have a contract, but we can expect that to happen soon.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin has confirmed that Kessel has arrived in Vancouver and will be training with the Canucks training club.

Kessel, who hasn’t played a game since the April 2023 playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights, still has a chance to improve the record for most consecutive games.

The Ironman streak , as it’s known, doesn’t count playoff and preseason games, and since Kessel hasn’t missed any games due to injury, his streak is still active at 1,064 games.

Kessel is currently eight points away from the 1,000 career plateau.

The Vancouver Canucks are currently in first place in the NHL with a record of 35-12-6 (before tonight’s games).

If Kessel’s fitness and level of play are worth it, Allvin could use the veteran’s services to add depth to his team.

If not, he can definitely help the Abbotsford Canucks.

Incidentally, Kessel mentioned that he doesn’t care about his sequence. All he wants to do is play.

In gusto

– Mike Rupp revealed Lou Lamoriello’s absurd rules. [HF]

– Trading Guentzel would indeed be a good move for the Penguins.

– Too bad for the young Quebec defenseman.

– Another goal for the young Russian.

– Nathan Walker, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, toppled colossus Ryan Reaves.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content