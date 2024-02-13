Phil Kessel to train with Canucks training club

It’s been a while since we last heard from Phil Kessel.

Well, today I’m the bearer of news about the NHL’s iron man.

The veteran still doesn’t have a contract, but we can expect that to happen soon.

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin on Phil Kessel: “Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week. “ – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2024

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin has confirmed that Kessel has arrived in Vancouver and will be training with the Canucks training club.

Kessel, who hasn’t played a game since the April 2023 playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights, still has a chance to improve the record for most consecutive games.

The Ironman streak , as it’s known, doesn’t count playoff and preseason games, and since Kessel hasn’t missed any games due to injury, his streak is still active at 1,064 games.

Kessel is currently eight points away from the 1,000 career plateau.

The Vancouver Canucks are currently in first place in the NHL with a record of 35-12-6 (before tonight’s games).

If Kessel’s fitness and level of play are worth it, Allvin could use the veteran’s services to add depth to his team.

If not, he can definitely help the Abbotsford Canucks.

Incidentally, Kessel mentioned that he doesn’t care about his sequence. All he wants to do is play.

