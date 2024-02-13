Bob Hartley: “Reinbacher is a hard worker”.

Many fans and experts are eager to see young David Reinbacher play with either the Montreal Canadiens or the Rocket Laval, depending on where he starts his North American career.

I’m one of them, and I have to say that I’m looking forward to seeing him play almost as much as Lane Hutson. It’s a little hard not to put our future Bobby Orr at the top of this list.

On the other hand, Reinbacher has excellent potential and it’s hard to deny that.

Despite the fact that he plays for one of the worst teams in the Swiss-A, he’s showing great progression. Even if his offensive output is lower than last year, he remains a very important player for EHC Kloten.

Today, in his daily “Retour des Sportifs” column on BPM Sports, Bob Hartley reported what his friends in Switzerland had to say about the young Austrian defender.

And let’s just say they had some very kind words for Reinbacher.

Bob Hartley’s sources in Switzerland had some excellent things to say about David Reinbacher. To listen to his full review with @MartinLemay: https://t.co/88fc4fr1dL pic.twitter.com/L35zlcyjiZ – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 13, 2024

“The kid is a hard worker. He demands to have private sessions in addition to team workouts.” – Bob Hartley

Hartley also mentioned that Reinbacher watches a lot of video and asks the Habs to send videos.It has to be said that the young defenseman has an excellent work ethic and that it can pay off big time in the NHL. Managers and coaches love it when a player asks for work in order to improve, and that can only be good for him.

Hartley believes that the criticism levelled at him because of his club’s poor season is unfair.

“I think we’re giving him a lot of responsibility. The kid is showing exemplary maturity. It’s going to have been a good investment.” – Bob Hartley

Hartley definitely thinks highly of Reinbacher.In fact, he expects the 19-year-old to play for the Laval Rocket next year.

