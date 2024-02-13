Skip to content
News

Rocket players visited youngsters at Centre de réadaptation Marie Enfant today
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Rocket players visited youngsters at Centre de réadaptation Marie Enfant today
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
I always like to see this kind of news on social networks.

Today, the Rocket players went to meet the kids at the Centre de réadaptation Marie Enfant at CHU Sainte-Justine.

The guys played ball hockey with the kids, presented them with gifts… And it made for a great moment.

Needless to say, there were plenty of smiles on the faces of both players and children.

The images, which were posted on the Laval Rocket’s Twitter/X account, are heartwarming:

It’s cool because it allows young people to enjoy the moment.

And that’s exactly what happened today, when the kids got to have fun with professional hockey players.

It’s not much in a player’s life, but it can make a world of difference in a young person’s life.

The guys are seen as heroes, after all. Kids watch the players on TV, but it’s different to have the chance to meet them face-to-face.

The Habs are well aware of this, and to see that the organization is so involved in the community is something to smile about.

Bravo for the initiative, honestly.

In a gaggle

Les boysss !

– Good point.

– That ‘s a tough one, my friend!

– He’ll break the bank if it happens.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content