Five-game suspension for Morgan Rielly (according to Kevin Weekes)

It took a while, but we finally know the NHL’s decision regarding Morgan Rielly.
We’ve been waiting to find out how many games the defenseman would be suspended for his dangerous blow to Ridly Greig’s head…
And now we’re talking about a five-game suspension, according to Kevin Weekes on Twitter.
It’s deserved, because actions like that have no place on the ice.
Leafs players, who defended their teammate, obviously won’t be happy with the announcement, because in their eyes, Rielly did nothing wrong:
I’m told @MapleLeafs Reilly will receive a 5 Game Suspension. #LeafsForever #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter
More details to come…