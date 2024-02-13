Kevin Weekes wants to see CH vs Leafs at Blue Jays Stadium

Pavel Mintyukov #FlyTogether
Mintyukov (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.https://t.co/cKMduzrFF5
– Dobber Sports News (@DobberNews) February 13, 2024
As we all know, this year’s All-Star Game was held in Toronto.
He’d like to see the Leafs take on the Wings, Bruins or Canadiens, which would be interesting because we’re talking about teams that are part of the six original National League clubs…
**This is my creativity speaking**@NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto was excellent. A Stadium Series game between @MapleLeafs and @DetroitRedWings, @NHLBruins or @CanadiensMTL at @RogersCentre @TourCNTower #HockeyX #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/b5bmvc7nxR
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 13, 2024
I love Kevin Weekes’ idea because it’s a sure thing that the stands would be packed if there was a matchup between the Habs and Leafs in a stadium that seats almost 50,000.
Both clubs have a huge fan base, Toronto isn’t far from Montreal and we know how passionate fans of both clubs are.
It would certainly be a good match… And it would certainly be good for the image of the National League.
I don’t know where you have to sign to make it happen, but I’d be one of the first to go ahead with the idea.
At worst, if it doesn’t work out in Toronto, there’s always the Stade olym… #OuPas
Gossip
– Habs win tonight. 4-1!
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 13, 2024
– Already…
Connor McDavid ranks second this season with six three-assist games as he enters tonight just three shy of 600 in his career. Are another three helpers in play for the @EdmontonOilers captain tonight?
: 9 p.m. ET on @Sportsnet. #NHLStats: https://t.co/nog9DZDkTj pic.twitter.com/GWfHnxe7yK
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2024
– Great news for the Ducks.
– We must be proud of our representatives.
Historic gold medal for Canadahttps://t.co/44fyYS8uhW
– RDS (@RDSca) February 13, 2024