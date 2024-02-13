Kevin Weekes wants to see CH vs Leafs at Blue Jays Stadium

As we all know, this year’s All-Star Game was held in Toronto.

The NHL admitted after the event that the experience was a success, and so did a lot of people.Nikita Kucherov may have spoiled the skills competition with his attitude, but overall, the weekend went well.It went so well in the Queen City in the eyes of Kenvin Weekes that the tipster hopes to see an away game at the home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

He’d like to see the Leafs take on the Wings, Bruins or Canadiens, which would be interesting because we’re talking about teams that are part of the six original National League clubs…

And for the Habs, it would be even more special because we know the rivalry that has existed for so many years between the Habs and the Leafs:The last time the Habs played a game outside was in 2017.The Tricolore beat the Senators on that occasion, when the game was played at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa. The Habs also played the Bruins at the 2016 Winter Classic, and won that game too (5-1).

I love Kevin Weekes’ idea because it’s a sure thing that the stands would be packed if there was a matchup between the Habs and Leafs in a stadium that seats almost 50,000.

Both clubs have a huge fan base, Toronto isn’t far from Montreal and we know how passionate fans of both clubs are.

It would certainly be a good match… And it would certainly be good for the image of the National League.

I don’t know where you have to sign to make it happen, but I’d be one of the first to go ahead with the idea.

At worst, if it doesn’t work out in Toronto, there’s always the Stade olym… #OuPas

