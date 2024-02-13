If Kasimir Kaskisuo continues to perform, the Habs will have to ask themselves some questions.

Kasimir Kaskisuo signed a professional trial contract with the Rocket towards the end of December.

The goaltender, who is also a content creator, was approached to back up Jakub Dobes in Laval because Strauss Mann wasn’t getting the job done at the start of the season.

Dobes is young, and a veteran like Kaskisuo was needed to help him learn.Of course, no one expected Kaskisuo to be the savior in the first place.

That’s not what he was asked to do, anyway… But the goalkeeper’s performance still deserves to be highlighted.

But why?Because Kaskisuo has yet to lose (5-0-0 record) since joining the Laval squad.His stats are excellent (.932 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average), which could force the Habs to make a decision.

All in all, it’s a great story, because he had to play in Sweden for the last two years before getting another chance to shine in the AHL.

No one is more pumped than Kasimir Kaskisuo as he collects his first AHL win in three years pic.twitter.com/PST4Y3bscL – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 30, 2023

You could see how happy he was when he signed his first victory with the Rocket:At some point, if the goalie continues to perform like this, the Habs will have to give him a vote of confidence by offering him a (real) contract.

Kaskisuo is helping Dobes progress, he’s reliable in front of the net for the Laval club, which by the way, is in the thick of the playoff race… And he’s becoming a crowd favorite, because we’re learning about his beautiful personality in the videos he posts on YouTube and TikTok.

In all of this, we also have to think about Jacob Fowler, because he’ll make the jump to the pros at some point.

On the other hand, Fowler is in his first season in the NCAA and should stay in school for at least another year. In the meantime, Jakub Dobes will be the trusted goalkeeper in Laval… And Kaskisuo could certainly occupy the second goalkeeper’s chair, because we can see how conclusive the results have been so far.

In gusto

All this to say that, ultimately, the Canadiens will have to ask themselves some questions if Kaskisuo continues to demonstrate that he can help the Rocket in the short or medium term.

– Sacré Torts.

– I’ll believe it when there are results.

Alexandre Texier says the #CBJ are moving in the right direction and want to continue tonight against #GoSensGo. He’ll join me on the @Toyota Pregame Show at 6:30 on @1057alt and the CBJ Radio Network. pic.twitter.com/B8ppu1BrrO – Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) February 13, 2024

– He’s having quite a season.

Nikita Kucherov, the League leader in points, is just one away from his 90th point of the season. Will he reach the mark tonight when the @TBLightning visit the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins at 7 p.m. ET on @Sportsnet?#NHLStats: https://t.co/nog9DZDkTj pic.twitter.com/dPWrqS4Nn6 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2024

– Yikes.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by Puck Report (NHL News/Rumors) (@puckreportnhl)

– Blue Jays trade.