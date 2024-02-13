No one is more pumped than Kasimir Kaskisuo as he collects his first AHL win in three years pic.twitter.com/PST4Y3bscL
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 30, 2023
If Kasimir Kaskisuo continues to perform, the Habs will have to ask themselves some questions.
The goaltender, who is also a content creator, was approached to back up Jakub Dobes in Laval because Strauss Mann wasn’t getting the job done at the start of the season.
That’s not what he was asked to do, anyway… But the goalkeeper’s performance still deserves to be highlighted.
All in all, it’s a great story, because he had to play in Sweden for the last two years before getting another chance to shine in the AHL.
Kaskisuo is helping Dobes progress, he’s reliable in front of the net for the Laval club, which by the way, is in the thick of the playoff race… And he’s becoming a crowd favorite, because we’re learning about his beautiful personality in the videos he posts on YouTube and TikTok.
In all of this, we also have to think about Jacob Fowler, because he’ll make the jump to the pros at some point.
On the other hand, Fowler is in his first season in the NCAA and should stay in school for at least another year. In the meantime, Jakub Dobes will be the trusted goalkeeper in Laval… And Kaskisuo could certainly occupy the second goalkeeper’s chair, because we can see how conclusive the results have been so far.
In gusto
– Sacré Torts.
Torts with another Mutombo at the rim!
Gotta be consistent in this biz! #hockey #flyers #torts pic.twitter.com/AshupyhfSG
– P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) February 13, 2024
– I’ll believe it when there are results.
Alexandre Texier says the #CBJ are moving in the right direction and want to continue tonight against #GoSensGo.
He’ll join me on the @Toyota Pregame Show at 6:30 on @1057alt and the CBJ Radio Network. pic.twitter.com/B8ppu1BrrO
– Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) February 13, 2024
– He’s having quite a season.
Nikita Kucherov, the League leader in points, is just one away from his 90th point of the season. Will he reach the mark tonight when the @TBLightning visit the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins at 7 p.m. ET on @Sportsnet?#NHLStats: https://t.co/nog9DZDkTj pic.twitter.com/dPWrqS4Nn6
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2024
– Yikes.
See this post on Instagram
– Blue Jays trade.
Speaking of a former Blue Jays prospect: Jordan Groshans is back with the Yankees. https://t.co/Wz1BzikW84
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 13, 2024