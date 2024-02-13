Skip to content
News

It could be hard for Matvei Michkov to stay in shape after February 25
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
It could be hard for Matvei Michkov to stay in shape after February 25
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Matvei Michkov is having a relatively good season in the KHL.

Things are looking up for him after he was loaned to Sochi HC by SKA St. Petersburg, so much so that he boasts a total of 37 points in 41 games so far this campaign (with the Sochi team).

Still, he was recently left out of a game even though he was healthy, having finished the previous game with a -4 record. #Ouch

It’s worth noting that his club is one of the worst in the KHL so far this season and won’t be making the playoffs.

That said, there are only six games left in Sochi HC’s regular season, with the team’s schedule set to conclude on February 25…

And that’s when you realize that Mishkov will have to find a way to stay in shape over the next few months, because his season is coming to an end rather soon, thank you.

Plus, let’s not forget that Russia (and Belarus) will still be excluded from IIHF international competitions for the next year:

Obviously, Matvei Michkov won’t be making the jump to North America to finish the season in Philadelphia because his KHL contract is valid until 2026.

Nor will he finish the season with SKA, his hometown club, because he has already been loaned out by the St. Petersburg outfit for the rest of the season…

The option open to him would be to play in the MHL or VHL, if his contract allows him to do so.

That would be ideal, because if not, I have a feeling he might start to feel the clock ticking.

After all, February 25 is still a long way from the start of the next KHL season.

Off-ice and on-ice training are all well and good…

But nothing compares to a competitive game, and that’s what he needs to continue developing in the best possible way.

In a gust

– So well said!

– B-O Groulx comes to Trevor Zegras’ defense.

– It can be done.

– Absolument.

– Great news.

– Hehe.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content