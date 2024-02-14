Jake Allen: Seeing Jacob Markstrom traded would help Kent Hughes

At the moment, the transaction market hasn’t taken off. Except, of course, for the center players following the treaties involving Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan.

But what about other positions? We’re taking it easy.

Among goalkeepers, it’s been months since an NHL goalie has been traded. That almost changed with Jacob Markstrom, but it didn’t happen.

However, the transaction would have fallen through → https://t.co/6uFV6GpyxT – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 13, 2024

Of course, we don’t know if Markstrom, who earns six million dollars a year for another two and a half years, will indeed be traded. He’s not a rental player, after all.

But if he is traded, it could affect the NHL.

After all, several clubs are currently looking for a goaltender. If Markstrom is no longer an option following a trade, it’s obvious that teams will look elsewhere.

If Jacob Markstrom is traded, perhaps it can jump-start the goaltending market and bring Jake Allen back into play. – Darren Dreger

And according to Darren Dreger, that could potentially help the Habs.

It was on TSN 690, which survived the recent Bell cuts, that the informant said this. And as you can tell from the tone of the sentence, it’s not a sure thing.

The word “maybe” is important to me. After all, Jake Allen isn’t the most attractive goalie on the circuit, let’s face it.

Jake Allen is cooked. pic.twitter.com/W2cqIdghXm – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 11, 2024

But hey. If Kent Hughes is able to find a fish after hooking a worm, it’ll be a big win for the Habs, who’ve been managing three goalies for too long.

I’d be more than surprised, however, if Allen finishes the season somewhere other than Montreal. After all, whatever the market, he doesn’t inspire confidence.

In bursts

– Marc Bergevin affected everyone’s Valentine’s Day in 2017.

THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY

Feb. 14, 2017: The Canadiens fired head coach Michel Therrien and replaced him with Claude Julien #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/xAEldbRnv3 – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 14, 2024

– Great news.

A happy event awaits Kayla Price and Yannick Weber https://t.co/tJithsnr1y pic.twitter.com/JNseFM3h5a – SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) February 14, 2024

– Read more.

New, for @TheAthletic: “I thought I was going to die.” A skate cut a rec league hockey player’s throat. This is how Ike Werner survived, with the help of the @MapleLeafs medical staff.https://t.co/jJfWITyOijhttps://t.co/jJfWITyOij – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 14, 2024

– Two fingers on one hand.

– Yes.