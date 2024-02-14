Training: a day of treatments for Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson

This morning, the Canadiens are training in Brossard before heading to New York for tomorrow’s game.

Before practice, it was noted that Kirby Dach, whose season is over, skated solo. But that doesn’t affect the Habs for tomorrow’s game, let’s say.

What should be noted, though, is that captain Nick Suzuki was, like Josh Anderson, absent from practice. The reason? A day of treatments was on the menu.

Does this mean the two players won’t play tomorrow? It doesn’t mean a thing.

After all, very often, guys get a treatment day, but are still able to play in the next game. So it’s too early to worry.

No guy is 100% at this point in the season, but Suzuki obviously needs a little rest this morning. That’s what it means.

We don’t know what it’s like to play without Suzuki, who hasn’t missed a game (regular season and playoffs) since joining the NHL in 2019.

Details to follow…