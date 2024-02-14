Kirby Dach skated this morning

Since last night, there’s been a lot of talk about the Canadiens’ first trio. After all, the Flanelle have three excellent top-6 players on hand: Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky.

But when you look at the rest of the team, you realize that it’s going to take more.

Can Alex Newhook, whose development has been hampered by injury in recent months, become an excellent top-6 player for a good team? That remains to be seen.

I’m still among those hoping to see Kent Hughes pick up another good young player this summer. And if it costs a good young defenseman and a big draft pick, so be it.

But let’s not forget, when it comes down to it, that there’s another one in the organization: Kirby Dach.

The center had a terrific camp with Juraj Slafkovsky… and if he can stay healthy in the future, he has the potential to become quite a hockey player.

We know it won’t be this year, with him injured. All we can follow is his rehabilitation process. And on that subject :

Kirby Dach skated solo this morning in a nice sports tracksuit. A short session, but still. – Alexandre Gascon (@GasconAlexandre) February 14, 2024

We know that Dach’s knee injury means he won’t be back this year. That said, seeing that he’s able to start skating again can’t be considered bad news for the Habs.

After all, it’s an excellent first step towards recovery.

Dach’s goal is not to play this year, but to be able to have a normal summer. That way, he can arrive at camp with the knife between his teeth, ready to help the Habs fight.

– Nick Suzuki wants to be a point-per-game guy, obviously.

Kent Hughes was asked on Jan. 15 about the Canadiens’ need for a point-per-game player. Despite it being a game day, Nick Suzuki watched that press conference. He has 16 points in 11 games since. Seems very much like he is trying to prove a point. https://t.co/BDkhlotP7o – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 14, 2024

– What if the Habs had handled the Patrick Roy situation like the Chiefs did with Travis Kelce? [JdeM]

With his streak of 6 games with at least one point, Juraj Slafkovsky ties the longest streak by a teenager in Canadiens franchise history, a mark set by Doug Wickenheiser (6 GP in 1980-81)

(via @PR_NHL) pic.twitter.com/fPAiyihLSu – RDS (@RDSca) February 14, 2024

Had a chance to sit down with veteran GM Doug Armstrong this week. On the potential of running Team Canada’s men’s hockey Olympic team, on the trade deadline, on the Blues’ re-tool and much more.

My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/5OaidtMMb3 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 14, 2024

