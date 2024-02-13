Training: Kaiden Guhle is present | Cayden Primeau trains as a starter

After a day off yesterday, the Canadiens were back in training this morning in preparation for tonight’s game. Remember that the Ducks will be visiting the Bell Centre.

Kaiden Guhle jumps on the ice for morning practice. Good news for the Habs. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 13, 2024

Obviously, the aspect we were watching most was the defense. Will Jordan Harris (unlikely) or Kaiden Guhle be able to practice? If so, could this prevent a recall from Laval?And lo and behold, Guhle was on the ice this morning.

Since we didn’t see Logan Mailloux, Justin Barron or any other defenseman as backup, we can assume that Guhle will be able to play tonight’s game. Watch this space.

Since tonight’s game is at home, the club may only have six healthy defensemen without any extras.

But that’s not the only thing to watch out for. The Canadiens must also decide who will be the starting goaltender against one of the worst teams in the Bettman circuit.

And it looks like Cayden Primeau, who is training as the starter, will (finally) get a start. He hasn’t had a start since January 18, against Ottawa.

Looking like Cayden Primeau will start tonight – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 13, 2024

So we have to assume that on Thursday in New York, Samuel Montembeault will have the chance to face the Rangers. But we’ll see in due time, because tonight’s focus is on the Ducks.

Details to follow…