David Savard acts like a captain for the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
A year and a half ago, the Habs decided to name Nick Suzuki captain of the Habs.

At the time, we wondered whether the Habs would opt for Suzuki right away, or whether a “transition captain” would be named. Joel Edmundson was a popular name.

By naming Suzuki in 2022, I don’t think the Habs have made a mistake, since Suzuki’s progress doesn’t seem to have been held back by his new responsibilities as captain.

But the fact remains that he’s young and has to rely on veterans, which is perfectly normal.

Brendan Gallagher, who has been in Montreal forever (and will be forever, if his contract is anything to go by) and Mike Matheson are his official assistants. That said, you know as well as I do that it doesn’t necessarily take a letter on your sweater to be a point guard.

And David Savard proves it.

The Habs’ #58 is a bit like the Dad of the defense, but also of all players in general. We often hear players say that he’s the one who brings the newcomers to the restaurant when they arrive in Montreal.

In reality, as Renaud Lavoie mentions in his article of the day, Savard acts a bit like a captain. The players don’t hesitate to praise his leadership in the room.

Cole Caufield is a good example.

You want to talk to me about David Savard. I’ve got plenty of time to talk about him.

It’s so easy to love David. – Cole Caufield

Savard helps young people. He helps them integrate. He’ll invite the club’s caretakers or equipment managers to dinner to thank them for their work.

Not everyone does that… and that’s why he’s so important in Montreal.

Of course, to everything he does off the ice, you have to add everything he does on it. He eats up big minutes and handles the shorthanded situation like a master.

For all these reasons, the man who earns $3.5 million a year for a little over a year will be in demand at the deadline. We shouldn’t be surprised to see some big offers on Kent Hughes’ desk.

This is a good opportunity to reiterate that the Canadiens have no intention of trading him. And since the main interested party doesn’t want to leave, it’s the most logical scenario – despite the rumours.

Let’s remember, though, that if Kent Hughes has an offer that’s impossible to refuse, he’ll do what he has to do.

