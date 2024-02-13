Top-4: Jakob Pelletier is Jacob Trouba’s latest victim

Monday night started with three teams heading to #StadiumSeries earning a win and ended with Brock Faber tying the franchise record for most multi-point games by a defensemen in their rookie season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/NC5NHJEAjC – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2024

Last night in the NHL, there were only four games on the bill.Here are the results and highlights:

1. Jakob Pelletier is Jacob Trouba’s latest victim

Jacob Trouba is known for his hard-hitting checking and robust play.

Yesterday, Jakob Pelletier learned from the opposing captain’s style of play.

Pelletier will not return tonight. https://t.co/tgbqHR4M8Z – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 13, 2024

Igor gets a piece of it to keep the Flames off the board

Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/h2jaMWsWeg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 13, 2024

2. Flyers rebuild, but win

In the first period, he was demolished. He left the game and never came back.In a defensive game, only two goals were scored.2-0, the final score in favor of the Rangers.Both goalkeepers made great saves.In the end, it was Igor Shesterkin who had the upper hand, earning his first shutout of the season.A 30-save performance.Jacob Markstrom had nothing to be ashamed of either. He stopped 29 of 30 shots.

I don’t know what’s going on with the Flyers, but they’re winning games. Enough to be, at the time of writing, in third place in the Metropolitan Section.

Yesterday, the “rebuilding” team won 5-3 against the Coyotes.

Flyers are in an odd place. Briere wants to rebuild but they keep winning a lot. https://t.co/45Yf3sdz8M – Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) February 13, 2024

Jakub Voracek was there to watch the game.

The Slovak is technically a member of the Coyotes right now…

Jamie Drysdale with the tying goal pic.twitter.com/QGsdlRcQ93 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 13, 2024

3. Two assists for Alex Pietrangelo on the day of his 1000th game

Midway through the third period, Philadelphia was trailing by one when Jamie Drysdale brought everyone back to square one.3-3 at that point.A few minutes later, Scott Laughton scored the winning goal.A beautiful goal that even earned Matt Dumba a penalty on the sequence.Final score: 5-3.The game of the night pitted the Wild against the Golden Knights,

And the Knights’ defenseman celebrated as he played the 1000th game of his NHL career.

Alex Pietrangelo has two assists through the first period of his 1,000th career game – no defensemen in NHL history has recorded three points in their milestone contest.#NHLStats: https://t.co/X4JWKHKZvu pic.twitter.com/tjZ0LWZt2l – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2024

In the first period, he distinguished himself with two assists.

However, he didn’t become the first defenseman in history to collect three assists in his 1,000th game.

MATT BOLDY BANK SHOT pic.twitter.com/11DSrNwdXe – Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 13, 2024

4. Jack Hughes, the sharpshooter

One player with three points, however, was Matthew Boldy. The Wild center finished the game with a goal and two assists, and his team won 5-3.Jack Hughes is having a great season, but injuries have slowed him down a lot.Without them, he could easily be the top scorer.

Yesterday, in his team’s 3-1 win over the Kraken, he collected two points, including this superb goal:

What a shot!His points were his first two since January 3.This season, he has a total of 47.In addition to Hughes, goaltender Nico Daws also did well. He stopped 27 of 28 pucks.

– 11th straight game with at least one point at home for Mark Stone.

Mark Stone (1-0-1) extended his home point streak to 11 games and tied Reilly Smith (11 GP in 2018-19) for the longest run in Golden Knights history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/X4JWKHKZvu https://t.co/W9EyuYHlCi – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2024

– He didn’t take long.

Just like Jonathan Marchessault drew it up This is the second straight game Marchessault has scored in the opening 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/xxPrCerSM0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 13, 2024

Boldy and Travis Konecny lead the charge.

– 11 games on the bill tonight.