Top-4: Jakob Pelletier is Jacob Trouba’s latest victim

Monday night started with three teams heading to #StadiumSeries earning a win and ended with Brock Faber tying the franchise record for most multi-point games by a defensemen in their rookie season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/NC5NHJEAjC
1. Jakob Pelletier is Jacob Trouba’s latest victim
Yesterday, Jakob Pelletier learned from the opposing captain’s style of play.
Pelletier will not return tonight. https://t.co/tgbqHR4M8Z
Igor gets a piece of it to keep the Flames off the board
Worth another look. https://t.co/cEe6ZBru1t pic.twitter.com/GDkp0Xzacz
I don’t know what’s going on with the Flyers, but they’re winning games. Enough to be, at the time of writing, in third place in the Metropolitan Section.
Yesterday, the “rebuilding” team won 5-3 against the Coyotes.
Flyers are in an odd place. Briere wants to rebuild but they keep winning a lot. https://t.co/45Yf3sdz8M
The Slovak is technically a member of the Coyotes right now…
Jake Voracek, Yotes legend pic.twitter.com/2TYWEbY468
Jamie Drysdale with the tying goal pic.twitter.com/QGsdlRcQ93
Sgt. Slaughter reporting for duty. #ARIvsPHI | @Laughts21 pic.twitter.com/Wdh2JUV4gP
And the Knights’ defenseman celebrated as he played the 1000th game of his NHL career.
Alex Pietrangelo has two assists through the first period of his 1,000th career game – no defensemen in NHL history has recorded three points in their milestone contest.#NHLStats: https://t.co/X4JWKHKZvu pic.twitter.com/tjZ0LWZt2l
However, he didn’t become the first defenseman in history to collect three assists in his 1,000th game.
MATT BOLDY BANK SHOT pic.twitter.com/11DSrNwdXe
Yesterday, in his team’s 3-1 win over the Kraken, he collected two points, including this superb goal:
Oh my goodness, Jack Hughes(@jhugh86)!
That was ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/3mp0jQhu7a
Extended
– 11th straight game with at least one point at home for Mark Stone.
Mark Stone (1-0-1) extended his home point streak to 11 games and tied Reilly Smith (11 GP in 2018-19) for the longest run in Golden Knights history.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/X4JWKHKZvu https://t.co/W9EyuYHlCi
– He didn’t take long.
Just like Jonathan Marchessault drew it up
This is the second straight game Marchessault has scored in the opening 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/xxPrCerSM0
– Boldy and Travis Konecny lead the charge.
– 11 games on the bill tonight.