For youngsters, playing at the TD Garden as part of the Beanpot is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Some of the players from Boston’s universities will have the opportunity to play NHL games, while others will never have the chance, as their field hockey careers will not continue.

In short, the Beanpot is a preview of the NHL, in front of some 20,000 spectators. This tournament brings together Boston’s four universities, and each year, the teams (Boston University, Northeastern, Boston College and Harvard) battle it out for the precious trophy.

The Garden. Overtime. Against BU. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine. It’s the Huskies in the Beanpot, folks. pic.twitter.com/cMpx6suILN – Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 13, 2024

Tonight, the team of Lane Hutson and Luke Tuch (Boston University) faced the former team of Jayden Struble, Cayden Primeau and Jordan Harris (Northeastern) in the final of this competition.Northeastern came out on top in a hard-fought match. Victory 4-3 in overtime.

In defeat, the Canadiens’ hopeful shone as brightly as ever.

Lane Hutson gives BU the lead in the dying seconds of the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/Qy7hdSntou – TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2024

Late in the second period, he scored a goal that gave his team the lead at that point.He scored, but he also demonstrated (for the thousandth time) his great mobility.

He’s excellent.

#GoHabsGo Lane Hutson attracting coverage, opening up passing lanes, and setting up great scoring chances. It’s what he does. pic.twitter.com/rNFhVUOliy – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 13, 2024

JACK WILLIAMS TIES IT UP FOR NORTHEASTERN! pic.twitter.com/vqWQwdU6nt – TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2024

And in overtime, the team that hadn’t led all game escaped with the win.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (what a name!) gave his team the win. The Huskies have won five of the last six Beanpot competitions.What a crazy game!

Honestly, the Beanpot was so exciting in 2024 that it makes me want to take a trip to Boston in 2025…

