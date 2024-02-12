Beanpot: Lane Hutson’s team loses final to Northeastern

The Garden. Overtime. Against BU. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine.
It’s the Huskies in the Beanpot, folks. pic.twitter.com/cMpx6suILN
– Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 13, 2024
Some of the players from Boston’s universities will have the opportunity to play NHL games, while others will never have the chance, as their field hockey careers will not continue.
In short, the Beanpot is a preview of the NHL, in front of some 20,000 spectators. This tournament brings together Boston’s four universities, and each year, the teams (Boston University, Northeastern, Boston College and Harvard) battle it out for the precious trophy.
In defeat, the Canadiens’ hopeful shone as brightly as ever.
Lane Hutson gives BU the lead in the dying seconds of the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/Qy7hdSntou
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2024
He’s excellent.
#GoHabsGo Lane Hutson attracting coverage, opening up passing lanes, and setting up great scoring chances.
It’s what he does. pic.twitter.com/rNFhVUOliy
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 13, 2024
JACK WILLIAMS TIES IT UP FOR NORTHEASTERN! pic.twitter.com/vqWQwdU6nt
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2024
And in overtime, the team that hadn’t led all game escaped with the win.
THE FABULOUS GUNNARWOLFE FONTAINE!!!!! #NCAAHockey x ESPN+ / @GoNUmhockey
pic.twitter.com/3hpU645u02
– NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 13, 2024
Honestly, the Beanpot was so exciting in 2024 that it makes me want to take a trip to Boston in 2025…
Read more
– Coming up.
After Giving Up 7, What Is Allen’s Trade Value? | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro February 12 https://t.co/pkWVdgS7aO
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) February 13, 2024
– Wow.
CBS Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl 58 delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a Total Audience Delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, according to CBS
– Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) February 13, 2024
– Oh no?
111th Grey Cup: the Alouettes are still not the favouriteshttps://t.co/om8oSvknsJ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 13, 2024
– The Missouri trophy.
The Lombardi has touched down in KC!
via @Chiefs
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2024