Beanpot: Lane Hutson’s team loses final to Northeastern
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
For youngsters, playing at the TD Garden as part of the Beanpot is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Some of the players from Boston’s universities will have the opportunity to play NHL games, while others will never have the chance, as their field hockey careers will not continue.

In short, the Beanpot is a preview of the NHL, in front of some 20,000 spectators. This tournament brings together Boston’s four universities, and each year, the teams (Boston University, Northeastern, Boston College and Harvard) battle it out for the precious trophy.

Tonight, the team of Lane Hutson and Luke Tuch (Boston University) faced the former team of Jayden Struble, Cayden Primeau and Jordan Harris (Northeastern) in the final of this competition.

Northeastern came out on top in a hard-fought match. Victory 4-3 in overtime.

In defeat, the Canadiens’ hopeful shone as brightly as ever.

Late in the second period, he scored a goal that gave his team the lead at that point.

His 16th point in his last 11 games.

He scored, but he also demonstrated (for the thousandth time) his great mobility.

He’s excellent.

The man who Anthony Marcotte believes will be coming to Montreal at the end of the season (and not Laval) finished the game with seven shots on goal.

Midway through the third period, however, the opposition struck back.

Jack Williams brought everyone back to square one.

Off to overtime!

And in overtime, the team that hadn’t led all game escaped with the win.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (what a name!) gave his team the win. The Huskies have won five of the last six Beanpot competitions.

What a crazy game!

Honestly, the Beanpot was so exciting in 2024 that it makes me want to take a trip to Boston in 2025…

