Logan Mailloux is the number one recall option at the moment, believes Anthony Marcotte
Tomorrow, the Canadiens play a game against a very tough opponent. The Ducks will be in town.

Obviously, the issue to watch will be the identity of the starting goaltender. It’s between Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. We’ll know more after tomorrow’s training session at the Bell Centre.

The other issue to watch: the state of health of Kaiden Guhle (and Jordan Harris).

I’m putting Harris’ name in brackets because the chances of him playing are slim. After all, he didn’t look too good after his injury on Sunday.

As for Guhle, that’s less certain, althoughArpon Basu doesn’t expect to see him back any time soon. If both defensemen miss tomorrow’s game, a Laval defenseman should be recalled. Justin Barron? Not so fast. Anthony Marcotte thinks Logan Mailloux is the best option right now.

The young defenseman, who did well at the LAH All-Star event, is playing very well and “he’s forcing the Habs’ hand”.

Earlier in the season, Martin St-Louis opened the door for the right-hander to be recalled. Now seems like the perfect time for a recall, since the defense is banged up and Mailloux is the Rocket’s best defenseman, if not its best player.

Right now, the defense looks like this:

Matheson-Savard

Struble-Kovacevic

Xhekaj-???

Guhle and Harris are not on the injured list (yet), but…

Let’s just say that Mailloux on Xhekaj’s right wouldn’t be a disastrous experiment. Remember that before Xhekaj’s recall, the two played very well together down below. True, the NHL is a better league, but at least the two youngsters won’t have to face the best opposing trios.

Still, Barron seems the logical recall.

At least Lane Hutson is getting closer to Montreal. Because, yes, Marcotte seems convinced that he’ll be playing in Montreal and not for the club-école.

