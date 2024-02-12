Joel Armia: David Pagnotta believes in a deal

Do the #NJDevils go all-in for Markstrom? He’d be willing to go there, but it’ll be costly.
My latest on NJ, #TexasHockey wants D, #LeafsForever on the prowl, and:
– #LetsGoBuffalo & Johnson
– Canucks, #LetsGoOilers talking to #LetsGoFlyers
– #GoBolts & D
– Smith & #LetsGoPens
-…
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 9, 2024
The Finnish player clearly received a nice gift from Marc Bergevin before he was fired: his contract. As a result, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton now have to deal with this contract… which doesn’t help the club.
We all agree that, the way he’s playing, he’s not the most sought-after player on the market. After all, he doesn’t always force himself, which sometimes makes him useless on the ice.
There’s a reason why the Habs sent him to Laval at the beginning of the year: he needed to get a message across.
And even though he’s been playing a little better in recent weeks, you never really know when he’ll start hibernating again and become useless on the ice. Because yes, it’s probably going to happen.
If I were the GM of another NHL club, I’d be wary of a player like that on the trade market.
Remember that if the Habs withhold salary from a Joel Armia deal by March 8, they can’t use salary withholding until July 1. And from then on, for a year, it would have only one.
I’m of the opinion that the Habs would be better off saving their last salary retention spot for the draft… but that’s because I don’t think anyone will want a player like Armia between now and the deadline.
Pagnotta wrote that clubs might see him as a depth option to score in the bottom-6. I sincerely wonder what his value would be…
In gusts
– Ouch.
Let’s recap for those who missed some of the news over the weekend about the Canadiens’ injured players:
-Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 4 to 6 weeks out
-Jordan Harris indefinite absence
-Kaiden Guhle still under evaluation
-Mattias Norlinder left the game…
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 12, 2024
– Jake Allen is obviously on the list.
New, for @TheAthletic: Big decisions are looming with the NHL’s trade deadline just 25 days away. More than a dozen new names have been added to the Big Board.https://t.co/GLuS6jJs2Mhttps://t.co/GLuS6jJs2M
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 12, 2024
– Really?
Plus, the manager didn’t like the organization’s management of his players’ workload. https://t.co/lEoY7D8zNK
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 12, 2024
– Jordan Eberle in Seattle to stay?
Friedman on Jordan Eberle (32TP): “I think the Kraken take a run at trying to sign him, we’ll see where that goes”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 12, 2024
– Patrick Roy needs to work on his numerical disadvantage.
Islanders’ penalty kill reaching historically bad levels https://t.co/ZdNJVsyIsg pic.twitter.com/S25uXdMk3l
– New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 12, 2024