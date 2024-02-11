Skip to content
Second straight Super Bowl win for the Chiefs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens may have been crushed this afternoon, but the anticipated event of the day was the Super Bowl.

The 58th NFL Super Bowl pitted the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the end, it was the Chiefs who won (in overtime) by a score of 22-19.

At the half, San Francisco led by just seven points (10-3).

At that point, it was a defensive game.

Yet both teams had scoring opportunities. The ball was probably slippery, as both attacking half-backs Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco dropped the ball.

In Pacecho’s case, it was close to the end zone, moments after this Patrick Mahomes bomb.

The only touchdown of the game before Usher’s performance was scored by CMC. Who else?

It wasn’t Brock Purdy, but Jauan Jennings who threw that touchdown pass.

At the break, Usher was… ordinary.

If this were 2004, I’d have appreciated it. But in 2024…

Back on the pitch, Mahomes, like the show, disappointed.

One of his first throws was intercepted by SF.

In the first half, the 49ers kicker had broken the record for the longest kick in Super Bowl history.

A 55-yarder.

In the second half, opposing kicker Harrison Butker broke the record again with a 57-yarder.

Shortly before the end of the third quarter, the special teams opened the door for Mahomes and his group.

The scramble on the opponents’ side allowed the Chiefs to take the lead for the first time in the game.

The men in white struck back a few minutes later, however.

This time on the receiving end, Jennings made his mark.

At the end of the game, with the match tied, San Francisco ran out of time before scoring.

19-16. The problem: the California club gave Mahomes and his offense 1:57.

What had to happen happened. The Chiefs went up the field and tied it again.

Direction prolongation!

Kyle Shanahan’s team decided to take the ball first. That decision paid off, as they scored three points.

Could the defense stop the world’s best quarterback? The answer is no.

Mecole Hardman scored the winning touchdown.

Victory for the Chiefs, who have won the last two championships.

Hats off to Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Prolongation

– Only three times the Bell Centre.

– Not happy, sir.

– He didn’t finish the game.

– The NFL didn’t even review.

– A real joker, the Blues’ social media manager.

– Well done.

