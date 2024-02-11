Skip to content
Grant McCagg sees Slafkovsky as an 80-point player in his prime
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This afternoon, the Canadiens were crushed by the Blues.

Cole Caufield, like his teammates, did not have a strong game. He didn’t collect a point, and his streak of games with at least one point ended at 11.

At least Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky have a streak, and it continued until (at least) Tuesday.

With his goal (assisted by Slaf), the captain increased his sequence of games with at least one point to seven. As for the Slovak, he has a point in five consecutive games.

A true first trio.

As for Slafkovsky, he continues to impress.

The 19-year-old became the fourth 19-and-under player in the glorious Canadiens organization to get at least one point in five straight games.

He’s so impressive that Grant McCagg, a former team scout, thinks he’ll become a point-per-game player in his prime.

That’s a big prediction!

It’s true that playing with Suzuki and Caufield, he’s started to produce, but the 82-point-per-year plateau isn’t within reach, let’s say.

We know the young winger has potential, and it often takes a while for first overall picks to completely break through.

That’s the case with Alexis Lafrenière and Jack Hughes, in particular, who didn’t dominate immediately, like Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard and Auston Matthews.

Lafrenière still hasn’t dominated, but he’s been playing much better since the start of his fourth NHL season.

The Habs protégé is in his second season… and was injured in his first.

