I hold my breath for all the shots aimed at Jake Allen.

After losing to the Stars yesterday afternoon, the Habs were looking to win at least one game this Super Bowl weekend.Historically, this weekend has smiled on the Habs, but not in 2024. This afternoon, the Blues came to the Bell Centre, scored a touchdown and completed their one-point conversion.

Jake Allen was ex-officio against his former team and had the chance to win his bet against his former teammates. However, he was badly outplayed and allowed seven goals. He stopped 29 pucks out of 36. That’s an efficiency average of just under .700 (.806).

Seriously, he didn’t have it easy today, and it’s not as if he couldn’t do something on every goal. The proof: the seventh goal is one of the lowest-allowed nets of his career…

Jake Allen is cooked. pic.twitter.com/W2cqIdghXm – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 11, 2024

The guy with only two wins since October isn’t worth much on the trade market anymore, unfortunately.

Martin St-Louis finally understands my reaction when he confirms that Allen will be in front of the net for such a game.In any case, when a shot is aimed at the veteran, I hold my breath.

Even when the shots come from behind the net, I’m not breathing. Today, I can tell you that I almost ran out of oxygen…

But hey.

Cayden Primeau isn’t much better, but he’s younger and has a brighter future in Montreal. He needs to play more than the 34, and I can’t repeat that enough. The American hasn’t played for 24 days now and he won’t play tomorrow either.

Could he play on Tuesday or Thursday in New York? I hope so.

One thing’s for sure: I’m not the only one who’s tired of seeing Jake Allen in front of the net. I understand that he’s a good person and a good veteran for the youngsters, but…

It’s time to move Jake Allen for whatever you can. If there’s no interest, tell him he’s taking one for the team and sitting for the rest of the year and promise you’ll buy him out in June. Not a big Cayden Primeau fan but he can’t keep watching these games from the press box. – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) February 11, 2024

Aside from the goaltender’s record, here’s what I took away from this second game in two afternoons :

1. Jayden Struble had a tough time. And I’m not saying that out of a lack of objectivity: he said it himself.

#Habs Jayden Struble said today’s game was his worst in the #NHL thus far – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 11, 2024

Well, that was fast!! Blues jump ahead in the first minute. Alexey Toropchenko with some pretty spectacular moves! #stlblues Watch on the Bally Sports app, brought to you by @BommaritoAuto. pic.twitter.com/6NPYdYqa4e – Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) February 11, 2024

On the first goal of the game, he was served a cup of coffee by Alexey Toropchenko.A goal of beauty.

On the Blues’ third goal, he took a bad penalty in the defensive zone, which led to the visitors’ winning goal.

And to add insult to injury, he didn’t look good on the opponent’s fourth goal.

Struble gets caught at center ice, Allen is once again not set for the shot. A moving goalie is a vulnerable goalie. 4-1 Blues. pic.twitter.com/wEbKKmshJq – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 11, 2024

A match to forget for the youngster, who nevertheless finished with an assist.A small balm on a difficult match.

But we can’t point the finger too much. Most of the defensemen didn’t play well, and since his recall from Laval, the left-hander has been playing some excellent hockey. He can’t look like Bobby Orr 82 games a year, can he?

2. Joel Armia had an excellent weekend. Before the sixth period (of the weekend), he hadn’t found the back of the net, but he had golden opportunities.

He was combative, involved and played well alongside Alex Newhook, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (for a period and a half) and Joshua Roy. This afternoon, his hard work paid off.

#GoHabsGo defenseman David Savard banks his shot off Joel Armia, cutting the Blues lead to 5-2. pic.twitter.com/4FFxTmQfXC – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 11, 2024

A lucky goal, but he’ll certainly take it.

If Armia can play every game this way, he’d be worth every penny of his $3.4 million annual contract. Once again, it’s consistency that’s lacking in his case.

3. Cole Caufield’s streak is now over. After 11 consecutive games with at least one point, the 22 stumbled against Jordan Binnington and the Blues’ defense.

Cole Caufield’s incredible streak of games with at least one point when Alex Jodoin(@colegoalfield) eats Poulet Rouge ends at 11. I’m sad, but glad I got to experience it all. I’ll tell my grandchildren all about it later. – Michel Laprise (@MLapriseRDS) February 11, 2024

He had a chance in the third period to increase his streak to 12, but to no avail.Alex Jodoin, time to retire.

At least his trio-mates Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky continued their happy sequence. The captain has scored the team’s first goal in his last three games, and the Slovak has picked up at least one point in five consecutive games.

Did I mention it’s a trio affair in the metropolis?

Juraj Slafkovky with the feed and Nick Suzuki with the goal! Habs trailing 2-1! pic.twitter.com/JHmDfgTnSX – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 11, 2024

4. The special units were hard at work. The power play didn’t produce (despite a five-minute opportunity in the first period) and the shorthanded allowed the Blues three goals.

The 28th ranked Habs PK have allowed 3 PP goals today. – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 11, 2024

Three goals!

Special units, not too special, so…

Officially, Nick Suzuki’s goal wasn’t scored on the power play, but it was still counted at five-on-four. I’ve never seen it, but the opponents, after the major penalty to Blais, didn’t send a player to the dungeon.

They didn’t necessarily forget, but they may later. The problem: the game never stopped between the start and end of the penalty. So Montreal took advantage of just over five minutes of “power play” time to stay in offensive territory and possibly score.

St. Louis was not allowed to send a guy from its bench.

5. Martin St-Louis looked disgusted all game. Understandable, though…

After all, his team was undisciplined and overall, it was a game to forget.

His many faces aptly described the day in Montreal…

Martin St-Louis is straight up not having a good time. pic.twitter.com/nhd4sHYXxk – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 11, 2024

Extension

WINS IN WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/WiKNBYO9A3 – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 11, 2024

On Super Bowl Sunday, there was another game on the NHL schedule.The Canucks finally won this duel by a score of 3-2 in overtime against the Washington Capitals.In defeat, Alexander Ovechkin scored again. It was his fifth straight game with at least one goal.

He’s now just 60 goals behind Wayne Gretzky.

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Alex Ovechkin extends his goal streak to five games! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/HFVNThxBxW – NHL (@NHL) February 11, 2024

After a difficult start to the season, he’s back!

IT’S MILLER TIME J.T. Miller nets the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Canucks! pic.twitter.com/24i1xhtq27 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

J.T. Miller spoiled the Ovi party in DC with an overtime goal.

Now it’s time for the real event of the day: the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.