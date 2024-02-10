Top-3: Marc-André Fleury honored and victorious against the Penguins

Fewest games to score 5 Hat Tricks in an Oilers uniform
Evander Kane 130
Wayne Gretzky 136
Glenn Anderson 173 pic.twitter.com/SPmCa8rfvQ
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 10, 2024
1. Perfect night for Marc-André Fleury
Well, because Quebec goaltender Marc-André Fleury was to be honoured for his 1,000 games and 552 NHL victories, while his former team, the Penguins, are opposite as opponents.
As for the evening, it began in the dressing room, with Fleury’s kids announcing the starting line-up.
Marc-Andre Fleury’s kids read the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q0JSLodNDY
– NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024
Who’s chopping the onions?
Marc-André Fleury reacts to his tribute video for his 1000th game. pic.twitter.com/C5HfK86ByS
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 10, 2024
To cap off a perfect evening, Fleury was excellent in the game, turning away 34 of 36 shots to sign his 553ᵉ career victory.
553 FOR MARC-ANDRÉ FLEURY!
It’s a Wild win on Flower Night. pic.twitter.com/DHWVumOURx
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 10, 2024
Here’s what Fleury had to say about his perfect night after the game.
An exclusive interview between François Gagnon and Marc-André Fleury about his tribute evening! He’d like to thank all Quebecers! pic.twitter.com/ljGBb4Rtes
– RDS (@RDSca) February 10, 2024
In short, it was a perfectly deserved evening for Marc-André Fleury.
Last night was the Oilers’ first game after seeing their 16-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Well, Connor McDavid’s team did just that, winning 5-3.
The Oilers’ captain had three assists in the win, but it was one of his teammates who caught the eye with three goals.
That’s the eighth hat trick of @evanderkane‘s career!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/7THQHtugJM
– NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024
That’s quite a feat.
Over the past few years, Adam Fox has established himself as one of the NHL’s top defensemen, and he continues to prove it with every game he plays.
Last night, he proved it once again with a deft pass to Chris Kreider in the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Adam Fox takes advantage of a blown tire and sets up Kreider with an unreal pass #NHL | #NYR | #Blackhawks
pic.twitter.com/TYDXJD8WjE
– The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) February 10, 2024
Chris Kreider’s reaction really says it all.
Kreids’ reaction says it all… what a feed from Adam Fox
(: @NYRangers) pic.twitter.com/GTellPKjdk
– BarDown (@BarDown) February 10, 2024
Extension
– Here are yesterday’s results.
Since joining the @EdmontonOilers in 2021-22, Evander Kane’s five hat tricks are tied with Tage Thompson for the third most among all players and trailing only Auston Matthews (8) and David Pastrnak (6).#NHLStats: https://t.co/MLBAobkthS pic.twitter.com/xsppaSZNaQ
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 10, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.