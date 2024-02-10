Top-3: Marc-André Fleury honored and victorious against the Penguins

There were only three games on the program last night in the National Hockey League.Still, there were some good highlights.Here they are.

1. Perfect night for Marc-André Fleury

It was a very big, very important night in the hockey world yesterday, as the Pittsburgh Penguins paid a visit to the Minnesota Wild.And why was that?

Well, because Quebec goaltender Marc-André Fleury was to be honoured for his 1,000 games and 552 NHL victories, while his former team, the Penguins, are opposite as opponents.

During the day, Sidney Crosby and other former Fleury teammates gave him a superb gift

As for the evening, it began in the dressing room, with Fleury’s kids announcing the starting line-up.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s kids read the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q0JSLodNDY – NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024

Who’s chopping the onions? Marc-André Fleury reacts to his tribute video for his 1000th game. pic.twitter.com/C5HfK86ByS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 10, 2024

Fleury was then given a solo lap of honour on the ice.An excellent tribute video followed, which was enough to bring Fleury to tears, given the beautiful messages from his former teammates, including Sidney Crosby, as well as those from his children.

To cap off a perfect evening, Fleury was excellent in the game, turning away 34 of 36 shots to sign his 553ᵉ career victory.

553 FOR MARC-ANDRÉ FLEURY! It’s a Wild win on Flower Night. pic.twitter.com/DHWVumOURx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 10, 2024

Here’s what Fleury had to say about his perfect night after the game.

An exclusive interview between François Gagnon and Marc-André Fleury about his tribute evening! He’d like to thank all Quebecers! pic.twitter.com/ljGBb4Rtes – RDS (@RDSca) February 10, 2024

In short, it was a perfectly deserved evening for Marc-André Fleury.

Last night was the Oilers’ first game after seeing their 16-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Facing the Anaheim Ducks, they had a great chance to bounce back.

Well, Connor McDavid’s team did just that, winning 5-3.

The Oilers’ captain had three assists in the win, but it was one of his teammates who caught the eye with three goals.

That’s the eighth hat trick of @evanderkane‘s career! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/7THQHtugJM – NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024

Fewest games to score 5 Hat Tricks in an Oilers uniform Evander Kane 130

Wayne Gretzky 136

Glenn Anderson 173 pic.twitter.com/SPmCa8rfvQ – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 10, 2024

Evander Kane scored his fifth hat trick with the Oilers since joining them for the 2020-2021 season.Kane reached the five-hat-trick plateau with the Oilers in fewer games than Wayne Gretzky.

That’s quite a feat.

Over the past few years, Adam Fox has established himself as one of the NHL’s top defensemen, and he continues to prove it with every game he plays.

Last night, he proved it once again with a deft pass to Chris Kreider in the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Adam Fox takes advantage of a blown tire and sets up Kreider with an unreal pass #NHL | #NYR | #Blackhawks

pic.twitter.com/TYDXJD8WjE – The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) February 10, 2024

Chris Kreider’s reaction really says it all.

Kreids’ reaction says it all… what a feed from Adam Fox (: @NYRangers) pic.twitter.com/GTellPKjdk – BarDown (@BarDown) February 10, 2024

Extension

– Here are yesterday’s results.

Since joining the @EdmontonOilers in 2021-22, Evander Kane’s five hat tricks are tied with Tage Thompson for the third most among all players and trailing only Auston Matthews (8) and David Pastrnak (6).#NHLStats: https://t.co/MLBAobkthS pic.twitter.com/xsppaSZNaQ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 10, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.