Top-3: Marc-André Fleury honored and victorious against the Penguins
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
There were only three games on the program last night in the National Hockey League.

Still, there were some good highlights.

Here they are.

1. Perfect night for Marc-André Fleury

It was a very big, very important night in the hockey world yesterday, as the Pittsburgh Penguins paid a visit to the Minnesota Wild.

And why was that?

Well, because Quebec goaltender Marc-André Fleury was to be honoured for his 1,000 games and 552 NHL victories, while his former team, the Penguins, are opposite as opponents.

During the day, Sidney Crosby and other former Fleury teammates gave him a superb gift.

As for the evening, it began in the dressing room, with Fleury’s kids announcing the starting line-up.

Fleury was then given a solo lap of honour on the ice.

An excellent tribute video followed, which was enough to bring Fleury to tears, given the beautiful messages from his former teammates, including Sidney Crosby, as well as those from his children.

To cap off a perfect evening, Fleury was excellent in the game, turning away 34 of 36 shots to sign his 553ᵉ career victory.

Here’s what Fleury had to say about his perfect night after the game.

In short, it was a perfectly deserved evening for Marc-André Fleury.

2. Evander Kane hat trick in Oilers victory

Last night was the Oilers’ first game after seeing their 16-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Facing the Anaheim Ducks, they had a great chance to bounce back.

Well, Connor McDavid’s team did just that, winning 5-3.

The Oilers’ captain had three assists in the win, but it was one of his teammates who caught the eye with three goals.

Evander Kane scored his fifth hat trick with the Oilers since joining them for the 2020-2021 season.

Kane reached the five-hat-trick plateau with the Oilers in fewer games than Wayne Gretzky.

That’s quite a feat.

3. A clever pass from Adam Fox to Chris Kreider

Over the past few years, Adam Fox has established himself as one of the NHL’s top defensemen, and he continues to prove it with every game he plays.

Last night, he proved it once again with a deft pass to Chris Kreider in the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chris Kreider’s reaction really says it all.

Extension

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

