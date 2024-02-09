Logan Mailloux uses his fists in a Rocket defeat

The chain came off for the Rocket in the third period. Jakub Dobes was left to his own devices and the Marlies scored 4 times without reply to put the game out of reach at 5-1. Worrying performance for the Rocket tonight as they were dominated for almost 60 minutes.
After a happy streak, things aren’t going so well for the Rocket these days.
Tonight, they lost 6-1 to the Toronto Marlies. But for those of you who watched the game, you’ll agree with me that the result doesn’t represent the game very well.
No, because at the start of the third period, the score was tied 1-1. After the Marlies’ second goal, the chain came off the hook. Jakub Dobes, who was having a hell of a game, was left to his own devices.
The Rocket’s only representative at the All-Star Game didn’t collect a point, but he was outstanding in the area of physical play. In the second period, he gave Ryan Tverberg a very heavy but legal body check. He then settled the score with an opponent who didn’t appreciate the hit.
The latter received a minor investigator’s penalty.
Logan Mailloux’s hard-hitting check on Ryan Tverberg in the first period. https://t.co/hHWmKbQVXo
#Rocket Emil Heineman headed to the dressing room following this sequence. #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/6ebrMXvM1T
If Jean-François Houle’s team is to have any hope of making the playoffs, they’ll need Emil Heineman in top form. We’ll have updates on his condition in the next few days, but let’s hope it’s nothing too serious.
Laval is now in last place in its section. Fortunately, the division is very tight; the team is only one point away from the playoffs. They’ll be back in action tomorrow against the same Marlies.
In a row
– Lions defeat, too.
The Lions will look for revenge tomorrow against the Admirals.#Lions3R pic.twitter.com/Cc0B1jgy9v
– Habs prospects round-up.
Habs prospects tonight:
Guindon 2g
Pitlick 2g
Hutson 2a
Beck 2g
Mesar 1a
Xhekaj 1g
Miller (W) stopped 23 of 24
Fowler (W) stopped 30 of 31
Guindon and Beck playing head-to-head and having great games. Heading to OT.
– Interesting.
#NHLStats say they have “performed a comprehensive audit of the hits statistic in every game this season and made appropriate adjustments” – #Habs Michael Pezzetta ranks 9th in the #NHL despite playing the least amount of games of any player in the top-20 thus far (39 GP)
– The question arises.
Is Struble part of the core of the defensive brigade?https://t.co/IwnuI2W1aE
– Of course he is.
Lane Hutson to Macklin Celebrini is just automatic https://t.co/06rYChnwnn
– Great season for him.
#20 for Flo https://t.co/7lFE79wCIm
– Very beautiful to see.
Marc-Andre Fleury’s kids visit him in the Wild’s room before the game!
(: @mnwild ) pic.twitter.com/NYekdHMKX2
