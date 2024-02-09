Logan Mailloux uses his fists in a Rocket defeat

After a happy streak, things aren’t going so well for the Rocket these days.

Tonight, they lost 6-1 to the Toronto Marlies. But for those of you who watched the game, you’ll agree with me that the result doesn’t represent the game very well.

No, because at the start of the third period, the score was tied 1-1. After the Marlies’ second goal, the chain came off the hook. Jakub Dobes, who was having a hell of a game, was left to his own devices.

The chain came off for the Rocket in the third period. Jakub Dobes was left to his own devices and the Marlies scored 4 times without reply to put the game out of reach at 5-1. Worrying performance for the Rocket tonight as they were dominated for almost 60 minutes. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 10, 2024

He may have finished the game with five goals allowed, but he was very good.Another who was very good was Logan Mailloux. As usual.

The Rocket’s only representative at the All-Star Game didn’t collect a point, but he was outstanding in the area of physical play. In the second period, he gave Ryan Tverberg a very heavy but legal body check. He then settled the score with an opponent who didn’t appreciate the hit.

The latter received a minor investigator’s penalty.

Logan Mailloux’s hard-hitting check on Ryan Tverberg in the first period. https://t.co/hHWmKbQVXo – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 10, 2024

Obviously, the 6-1 loss hurt for a team in the thick of the playoff race, but the injury to Emil Heineman added fuel to the fire.During a sequence, the forward hurt his back and struggled to get back to the bench. After staying there for a few seconds, he finally left for the dressing room and the Rocket subsequently confirmed that his game was over. In 20 games with Laval this season, the maverick collected 15 points.

If Jean-François Houle’s team is to have any hope of making the playoffs, they’ll need Emil Heineman in top form. We’ll have updates on his condition in the next few days, but let’s hope it’s nothing too serious.

Laval is now in last place in its section. Fortunately, the division is very tight; the team is only one point away from the playoffs. They’ll be back in action tomorrow against the same Marlies.

