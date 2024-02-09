Skip to content
News

You must see the painting Sidney Crosby gave to Marc-André Fleury.
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
You must see the painting Sidney Crosby gave to Marc-André Fleury.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Let’s agree on one thing right off the bat.

Marc-André Fleury’s career since his NHL debut has been nothing short of exceptional.

He’s won Stanley Cups and individual trophies, ranks 2nd in NHL goaltending victories (552) and represented Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games…

A few weeks ago, the Quebecer also played his 1,000th career NHL game.

To mark the occasion, as the Penguins visit the Wild tonight, Sidney Crosby and Kristopher Letang got together to present the goalie with a simply magnificent canvas.

And when I say it’s magnificent, I’m not exaggerating:

Towards the end of the video, we even hear Sidney Crosby address his former teammate in French.

“Bonne chance pour ce soir et amuse-toi,” the Penguins captain told the Quebecer… And Kris Letang also took the opportunity to speak to his former goalie in French.

There’s enormous respect for Marc-André Fleury throughout the NHL, because he’s always been recognized as an excellent teammate.

We’ve often heard anecdotes about the tricks Fleury plays on his team-mates…

But today, the Penguins’ two veterans were keen to highlight his brilliant career, and the goalie really deserves it.

The Pens will want to spoil the party tonight by beating the Wild… But I have a feeling that Marc-André Fleury will be as hungry as a link in front of his team’s cage.

Promising, at least.

In gusto

– Wow.

– Why not!

– He’s been on fire since the new year.

– Zut.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content