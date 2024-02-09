Top-5: Another defeat for the Jets and Sean Monahan

The Canadiens weren’t in action last night.

That said, there were seven NHL games. Let’s take a look around to see what caught our eye, but first, here are the evening’s scores:

The @NHLBruins recorded their fourth shutout of 2023-24, tied with the Islanders, Flyers and Maple Leafs for the fourth most among all teams this season behind the Penguins (7), Coyotes (6) and Canucks (6).#NHLStats: https://t.co/8WtsYbsbyP pic.twitter.com/dCmIoUSPiN – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 9, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets have started their season on the right foot.

At one point, they were sitting atop the NHL standings…

They traded for Sean Monahan to add depth to their center line, and were trying to win a first game with the former Canadian last night, but the result was inconclusive.

The Jets lost 4-1 to John Tortorella’s surprising Flyers… and have now lost their last five games.

At least they have a comfortable lead in the Western standings: they’re in 3rd place in their division, three points behind the Stars and Avalanche.

The Jets don’t smell like hot soup yet… But they’ll have to wake up at some point.

Winnipeg Jets fall to 0-4-1 in their last 5. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 9, 2024

Especially after the Monahan deal!

It’s a rare thing to see in the NHL, or any league for that matter.

Zach Parise in burgundy and blue. That is all.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/KfxuU4t0P2 – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 9, 2024

Loooooooong range from Samuel Girard pic.twitter.com/YQAs64Qv3P – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2024

But the Avalanche managed to score two goals in the space of five seconds (!!!), becoming the 33rd NHL team to accomplish the feat Zach Parise scored his first goal for his new club, and Samuel Girard wasted no time in unleashing his shot on the ensuing face-off:

It’s a shame, because it was the only moment of joy for the Avalanche in the game.

Nathan MacKinnon was cleared from the scoresheet for a rare time this season, and the Colorado squad lost 5-2 to the Hurricanes.

3: Speaking of the Avalanche-Hurricanes game…

On the other side of the coin, we can’t talk about the Avalanche – Hurricanes match without mentioning the performance of Martin Necas and Teuvo Terevainen.

Necas, who is not having the best of seasons, was visibly hungry at the start of the game…

Martin Necas puts home three straight goals in the first period for the first hat trick of his career! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/cg7wvGThO0 – NHL (@NHL) February 9, 2024

Because he started the game by scoring no less than three goals in the first period to complete his natural hat trick:

As for Terevainen, he finished his night’s work with four assists.

It wasn’t easy for the Hurricanes because the Avalanche are having quite a season… But that’s what happens when your best players play like your best players.

The Hurricanes’ 5-2 victory gives thema three-point lead over the Flyers in the Metropolitan Division.

The Canes sit 2nd in their division, behind the Rangers.

Oh, how good Patrick Roy’s men were last night.

The Islanders took on the Lightning at home… And let’s just say it went well for the New York club, who prevailed by a score of 6-2 over Nikita Kucherov and his gang.

The Isles ‘ big guns answered the call.

Mathew Barzal, who has enjoyed great success since the arrival of Patrick Roy, finished the evening with a goal and an assist… as did teammate Bo Horvart.

The goals scored by Barzal and Horvat are worth a look, by the way:The Florida Panthers hosted the Washington Capitals at home.How did it go?

Ultimately, it’s worth noting that the Florida outfit managed to win the game by a score of 4-2.

One of the game’s highlights was Sam Reinhart’s power-play goal, his 21st of the season with the man advantage:

NHL-leading 21st power play goal for Sam Reinhart pic.twitter.com/7OsUQ0a9MN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2024

Matthew Tkachuk, who seems to have woken up lately after a slower start to the season, led his team with a goal and two assists.

The Panthers’ win gave Paul Maurice his 849th career victory, and moved him into 5th place in NHL coaching history (tied with Ken Hitchcock):

849 wins for Paul Maurice! He now sits at 5th all-time for wins as an NHL head coach, tied with Ken Hitchcock. pic.twitter.com/cGD4am2UnW – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 9, 2024

Extension

– Nice goal.

– Oh!

The rare reverse 5 hole pic.twitter.com/hUjEGzdWh1 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 9, 2024

– Bing, bing, bing.

Three goals in the first 7 minutes for the Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/2Vo5wK3QoT – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2024

– He was handsome, too.

A 16th goal this season for Anthony Mantha #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/nrmXm7IwQA – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 9, 2024

– I love breakaway goals.

Hischier with the breakaway tally to pull the Devils within 1 pic.twitter.com/tG7l5MxNSc – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 9, 2024

– It shakes.

Just a quick game of punchy facey pic.twitter.com/CEl1ci9Jej – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 9, 2024

– Good!

– Sick.

A first period Gordie Howe hat-trick for Travis Konecny pic.twitter.com/2VoL9kqGbE – TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 9, 2024

– The Bruins crushed the Canucks by a score of 4-0.

– Top scorers of the evening :

– Three games today in the NHL :