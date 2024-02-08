Mike Matheson not for trade, says Pierre LeBrun

In his first game in nearly two months, he suffered an injury that’s cause for concern tonight → https://t.co/PPMlfFRsgw
#GoBolts HC Jon Cooper said that D Mikhail Sergachev is going to miss significant time, meaning the rest of the regular season, and that he thinks they’d have to go on a major playoff in order for him to return.
But which player could the Bolts target if they’re looking to vastly improve the defense in the absence of the Russian defenseman?
Obviously, Mike Matheson’s name is being bandied about.
Pierre LeBrun was on BPM Sports’ Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez show on Thursday.
He also says that the Habs may very well listen to offers for the Quebec defenseman, but they’re not looking to trade him :
“There’s a difference between picking up the phone and being the team that calls other teams and says: What do you think of our guy?” – Pierre LeBrun
It should also be pointed out that the price for a defenseman of Matheson’s stature must be pretty high, and unfortunately for the Lightning, they only have one first-round pick in the next three years, in 2026.
What’s more, the bank of prospects is pretty thin, apart from Isaac Howard, a name that would be surprising to see leave the Tampa Bay organization, as he’s the only high-quality prospect.
There’s always a way to put together a package with this first-round pick in 2026, Ethan Gauthier and other elements.
But as LeBrun pointed out, it would take a very attractive offer from Tampa Bay to let Matheson go, and I don’t think that’s enough if Howard doesn’t fit in.
Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston, Gino Reda and Darren Dreger were taking turns talking, when Dreger’s turn came up.
His topic of discussion was the fact that ” reverse hits “, like Lafrenière did on Sergachev, were going to be discussed at a general managers’ meeting.
INSIDER TRADING…
– Oilers keeping all trade options open; priority is Top 6 forward
– Lightning shopping for D
– Reverse hits to be discussed at GM Meetings
– No rush on Lindholm extension talks
– 4 Nations roster announcements soon
MORE: https://t.co/PBSvHLMBiV pic.twitter.com/kbT9QvYxd9
There’s no doubt that there was no malice in Lafrenière’s reverse check, but with what happened, it needs to be discussed, as it’s very distressing when something like this happens.
Tampa Bay is currently in first place in the Wild Card standings, just one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, who occupy the final playoff spot. Detroit also has a game in hand on Jon Cooper’s team.
– Jake Allen is under pressure from rumors for the first time in his career.
“It’s never happened to me.”
Jake Allen has been traded before, but without the crescendo of rumors. Here’s a brief interview with the Habs goaltender, fully aware of the extent to which his case is fuelling discussions. https://t. co/0J2gVfJyHh
Hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joined @HunterZThompson in the Afternoon to explain why he is excited about the Habs for the first time in a while + gives an update on Luke Tuch and what an ideal Habs 4th line would look like. Listen: https://t.co/69DCDuOE4M
– Don’t miss it!
Don’t miss our interview with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard tonight at 10pm! pic.twitter.com/mbGNc6pjBH
– He needed just three three-point shots to equal teammate Klay Thompson’s record.
Stephen Curry knocks down his 11th three! pic.twitter.com/W6kjDt4pi2
