Top-5: Lindholm and Kuzmenko make stunning debuts with their new team

1. Elias Lindholm and Andrei Kuzmenko are happy with their new team

Last night, we kept an eye on the newcomers to their respective teams.We were watching Sean Monahan (Winnipeg), Andrei Kuzmenko (Calgary) and Elias Lindholm (Vancouver).Here are the results and highlights:Traded for each other, Andrei Kuzmenko and Elias Lindholm played their first game with their new team.And both had a ball. Right from the first period, they broke the ice.In a Flames win over the Bruins, Kuzmenko scored a goal, but it was teammates Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau who stood out.

Kadri collected three assists and Huberdeau one goal and two assists. As Kadri would say, a pack of hyenas can’t be defeated by a lion.

2. No points for Sean Monahan in a loss for his team

The Quebecer is on a happy streak.As for Lindholm, he added another goal. Two goals in his first game with the Canucks: quite a start!Another who was playing his first game in his new colors: Sean Monahan.The former Canadian was playing his first game in a Jets uniform.The center, who finished with a shot on goal, did not collect a point, however. In fact, none of his teammates blackened the score sheet.Opposing goaltender Tristan Jarry was perfect, propelling the Penguins to a 3-0 victory.No goalie has more shutouts than Jarry (6) this season.The Jets, meanwhile, have lost their last four games.

Brenden Dillon’s gesture certainly didn’t help…

3. Oilers lose for the first time in 2024

The Oilers were in Vegas yesterday to take on the Golden Knights. They were looking to extend their winning streak to 17 games.But, unfortunately, that streak came to an abrupt halt. A 3-1 defeat.At least the team seems to have got its swagger back.The game started well for Connor McDavid and his team.The captain made it 1-0 in the first minutes of the game.Vegas tied the game, however, and early in the third period, Chandler Stephenson scored the goal that turned out to be the winning net.William Karlsson completed the scoring in an empty net.Very frustrating defeat.

4. Nathan MacKinnon’s point streak ends at 14

The best player in the NHL in my opinion is Connor McDavid. But you know what? If you say MacKinnon is, I won’t even argue.

Yesterday, the 29 wanted to increase his streak of games with at least one point to 15, but unfortunately for him, the Devils blanked him.In the end, New Jersey won 4-3.John Marino gave the Devils a late lead.Moments earlier, MacKinnon thought he had scored a goal.Vitek Vanecek, however, said no.

The Avalanche’s best player still has 85 points in 51 games this season.

5. A 1300th game for Joe Pavelski

Despite the loss, Colorado is tied with the Dallas Stars for first place in the division. Dallas still has a game in hand.Joe Pavelski has had quite a career. Even more so for a seventh-round pick.Yesterday, he became the third player to be drafted this far in the draft and to have played so many games. It was his 1300th game.He and his team celebrated the set with a win.2-1, the final score.

Sam Steel and Matt Duchene were the scorers in a game in which Paveski didn’t collect a point.

Prolongation

On the losing side, Tage Thompson made his mark with a powerful shot.

– A nice set for Jake Guentzel.

– He’s not going to complain about rebounding.

– When you hit the wrong button at NHL 24.

– Ouch.

– Martin Pospisil kicked out of the match.

– Big games for Nick Suzuki, Huberdeau and Kadri.

– Three games on the bill tonight.