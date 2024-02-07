Top-5: Lindholm and Kuzmenko make stunning debuts with their new team

Tuesday’s eight-game slate concluded with the @GoldenKnights halting the second-longest (tied) winning streak in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/cnSLpbWkSH pic.twitter.com/2KM43AmQvq
Elias Lindholm gets his first as a Canuck in front of his old home crowd in Carolina pic.twitter.com/nBJ0uPypB3
ANDREI KUZMENKO
What a start to his @NHLFlames tenure. pic.twitter.com/UuItjeMERo
Kadri collected three assists and Huberdeau one goal and two assists. As Kadri would say, a pack of hyenas can’t be defeated by a lion.
3 assist game for Nazem Kadri, #Flames up 3-1 on the Bruins.
Lindholm fitting RIGHT in with the Canucks pic.twitter.com/jAjni5Ld19
Sean Monahan is ready for his Winnipeg Jets debut. pic.twitter.com/IEXfGhIrla
Jarry is perfect again!
Tristan Jarry collects his league-leading sixth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/HMD3rqGFqQ
Jets are winless in their last 4 (0-3-1).
Brenden Dillon’s gesture certainly didn’t help…
Brenden Dillon is assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head on Noel Acciari and is done for the night.
Acciari skated off with help from teammates and headed to the Penguins’ locker room to get checked. pic.twitter.com/Z7aBfUji3k
“I think I got my swagger back.” pic.twitter.com/mO2Hw2RoiT
Connor McDavid on a 2-on-0 with Leon Draisaitl buries the shorty! pic.twitter.com/9RqFOxV5iF
Stephenson puts the Golden Knights on top early in the third!
Catch the rest of the action on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/Akkdw7anXt
McDavid’s reaction says it all pic.twitter.com/94rt0xnkpK
4. Nathan MacKinnon’s point streak ends at 14
The best player in the NHL in my opinion is Connor McDavid. But you know what? If you say MacKinnon is, I won’t even argue.
What ended up being the electric, game-winning goal by known offensive defender John Marino. #NJDevils
Helluva save by Vitek Vanecek on Nathan MacKinnon to keep the game tied, and then John Marino gives the Devils the lead with a goal from the slot late in the third.
The Avalanche’s best player still has 85 points in 51 games this season.
Joe Pavelski of the @DallasStars became the third player selected during the seventh round or later in an #NHLDraft to reach the 1,300-game milestone (also Doug Gilmour & Luc Robitaille).#NHLStats: https://t.co/cnSLpbWkSH pic.twitter.com/LgC68hpc2U
Sam Steel and Matt Duchene were the scorers in a game in which Paveski didn’t collect a point.
What a shot. https://t.co/Ef4nLHM7BE pic.twitter.com/XuCg1OaSfq
Prolongation
– A nice set for Jake Guentzel.
5⃣0⃣0⃣ NHL games and counting!
Congratulations @jakeguentz! pic.twitter.com/zRnUpRICRp
– He’s not going to complain about rebounding.
J.T. Miller takes advantage of a weird bounce to give the Canucks a lead again. pic.twitter.com/RZvqOQaSRu
– When you hit the wrong button at NHL 24.
Weeeee pic.twitter.com/zNEfTtwLJK
– Ouch.
Who else but Big Z pic.twitter.com/LjxDa2FoY1
– Martin Pospisil kicked out of the match.
Martin Pospisil gets a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/lLjXvS1jYi
– Big games for Nick Suzuki, Huberdeau and Kadri.
– Three games on the bill tonight.