Cayden Primeau hasn’t won a game since Christmas

The three-way battle in front of the net has been going on since the start of the season. It’s as if we’ve become so accustomed to talking about the ménage à trois in front of the net that it’s simply become normal.

But it isn’t.

Since there’s a world in which Kent Hughes can’t trade one of his goaltenders by the deadline, and nobody seems to be getting hurt, we could well have three goaltenders for 82 games.

That would be something.

The good news? The three-way dynamic seems to be working for Samuel Montembeault. He’s got a good workload to develop as the Canadiens’ #1 goaltender… and he’s getting the job done.

Post this on Instagram A publication shared by BPM Sports (@bpmsportsradio)

But let’s talk about the goalkeepers’ workload.

The goalkeeper rotation system hasn’t been in place for months now, and I wondered how many games the goalkeepers have played in the last few weeks.

So I did my research.

Here’s the number of games played by each Montreal Canadiens goaltender since a strategically chosen moment, namely their return to action following the holiday break.

December 28: Cayden Primeau loses to the Hurricanes

December 30: Jake Allen loses to the Panthers

December 31: Samuel Montembeault loses to the Lightning

January 2: Samuel Montembeault wins against the Stars

January 4: Jake Allen loses to the Sabres

January 6: Samuel Montembeault wins against the Rangers

January 10: Cayden Primeau loses shootout to Flyers

January 11: Samuel Montembeault loses to the Sharks

January 13: Samuel Montembeault loses (in overtime) to the Oilers

January 15: Jake Allen wins against the Avalanche

January 17: Samuel Montembeault wins against the Devils

January 18: Cayden Primeau loses to the Senators

January 20: Samuel Montembeault loses to the Bruins – and Cayden Primeau finishes the game

January 23: Jake Allen loses to the Senators

January 25: Samuel Montembeault wins against the Islanders

January 27: Jake Allen loses in overtime to the Penguins

February 6: Samuel Montembeault victory against the Capitals

In 17 games, Samuel Montembeault has made nine starts. His record is 5-3-1. Jake Allen is 1-3-1 in five starts (#Vitrine) and Cayden Primeau is 0-2-1 in four outings, including three starts.

And that’s when it hit me: Cayden Primeau hasn’t won a game since Christmas. His last win came on December 22, against the poor Chicago Blackhawks on the road.

Prior to that, since the start of the season, he had never been involved in back-to-back losses. He always managed to bounce back from a tougher outing, which is a sign of consistency.

But since Christmas? Three defeats in a row in games where he is responsible for the club’s result. Of course, we’re not counting the game in Boston, where he came on in relief of Montembeault after eight goals.

The Carolina challenge certainly wasn’t easy, and against the Flyers, he was solely responsible for the club leaving Pennsylvania with a point in the bank. That said, against the Sens, he wasn’t up to the task.

Is having to wait between four and five games between each of his starts since the holidays playing on his mind? That’s one question. Does he have his coach’s confidence? Is he running out of steam? I don’t know.

But for a guy we used to call #2 goalie and who played one game out of three in the second quarter of the season, it’s not exactly the progression we’d hoped for, let’s face it.

I know Jake Allen isn’t attractive on the market, but the more time goes by, the more I tell myself that unless Kent Hughes receives an offer that lives up to his expectations, he won’t move Allen. And I don’t know who wants Allen right now…

By keeping the veteran in a non-bickering format, the Habs are protecting Primeau. And I have a feeling that’s what the club has been doing for a few weeks now.

In gossip

That said, this weekend, Primeau should get a start. The Habs face the Stars and Blues.

– The Coyotes file is endless.

UPDATE: Told @Suns owner Mat Ishbia is not pursuing the #Yotes. Unless there is another mystery local businessperson interested in buying the team and privately funding it all, that crosses off one of the three options. https://t.co/Ivj2rAJqGb – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 7, 2024

– Vladimir Tarasenko changes agent.

Vladimir Tarasenko has switched agents for the second time in seven months, now repped by Craig Oster of Newport Sports. There’s obviously work to be done ahead of the March 8 trade deadline with the pending UFA winger likely getting dealt by Ottawa. He’s got a full NTC. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 7, 2024

– With good reason.

Ottawa Senators | Captain Brady Tkachuk disappointed with his team’s season https://t.co/FJ3OJU7fPZ – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 7, 2024

– Really?

The 2004 and 2024 editions will be featured. https://t.co/bTtBZH3sTl – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 7, 2024

– That’s right.