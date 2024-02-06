David Pastrnak to boycott the Four Nations Tournament

A few days ago, the NHL announced an international tournament (instead of the All-Star event) for the upcoming season.

The tournament, to be held in Montreal and Boston, will feature four of the world’s top ice hockey nations. Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland will face off.

It’s a competition that makes many people happy, but as with everything, some people are unhappy. David Pastrnak will be boycotting the tournament. At least the players taking part will be giving it their all.

Haven spoken to several players during All-Star Weekend, in addition to coaches and management since ; I’d expect to see even more intensity from the players given the return of International best on best play, as they balance @NHL club & country. #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 7, 2024

In a text published on Boston.com, Conor Ryan, a journalist covering the activities of the Boston Bruins, said that the Czech won’t be watching the tournament, as his country won’t be present. We can understand his decision, of course, and wonder about the future of this tournament.

Will Gary Bettman and his group decide to add more nations in 2026? We hope so. After all, Russia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are good clubs… At least Pasta will have the chance to represent his club at the next Olympics in Milan. The Russian players are less certain of taking part.

And both Nikita Kucherov and Kirill Kaprizov are concerned. Because, as Chris Johnston told Insider Trading , the Russians’ participation is far from certain. Johnston even emphasized the word “far”.

INSIDER TRADING… – Latest on Flames & Hanifin; the Tanev domino

– Under the radar D targets

– players must be ‘all in’ to make 2026 OLY team; return far from certain

– How NHL Draft at The Sphere complicates NYR trade activity MORE: https://t.co/h8fINWSpKi pic.twitter.com/2lRakzOmra – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 6, 2024

The absence of this nation is glaring. The biggest country in the world is one of the best at ice hockey, but unfortunately, the actions of its president Vladimir Putin are taking their toll on the natives. Even those who are thousands of miles away from the war and have no connection with it.

Fortunately, as Johnston explains, a decision will have to be made soon (maybe even next month) regarding Russia’s participation in the Olympics, but also in 2025, in the Senior World Championship.

There will be an IIHF meeting in Zurich next week. Let’s hope the decision goes in Russia’s favor.

In bursts

– Interesting.

À VOIR | Prototype of the best and worst Habs player A poll conducted by the good @MA_PerreaultTVA https://t.co/8vEnhLP086 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2024

– Ouf.

A reminder of the downfall in viewership of this event: https://t.co/sYaa2mimJe – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 6, 2024

– Another defenseman on the market?

LeBrun on Erik Johnson (Insider Trading): “There’s a chance he gets dealt, but the Sabres have not committed to that just yet, they want to have a conversation with him and they want to have a conversation with his agent Pat Brisson before deciding where they go there” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 6, 2024

– I’d love to see that.

Let goalies shoot in the shootout. Connor Hellebuyck is ready to snipe pic.twitter.com/UL7vZuGoBC – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 6, 2024

– Big signing.

Astros and Jose Altuve extend their association until 2029 https://t.co/DLUP2xNJZN pic.twitter.com/yoHa8dsydF – RDS (@RDSca) February 7, 2024

– I love it.