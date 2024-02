Big news in Montreal.According to Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens are about to send Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets. Nothing has been confirmed at this point.

But it’s one to watch.

Still not finalized, still details to be worked out, but all indications are that the Montreal Canadiens are trading Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets@TSNHockey @TheAthletic – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 2, 2024

Details to come…