Nick Suzuki: “Carey Price was always ready to play up front (and not as a goalkeeper)”.

The Montreal CF will train one last time at Complexe sportif Marie-Victorin this morning before heading to Florida to complete its training camp. Reminder: the CF Montréal will open its season in Orlando in three weeks’ time. Coming up.

Between now and then, the team will play no less than four preparatory games, during which we’ll have the chance to see Dominic Iankov, Matias Coccaro and – we hope – Jozef Martinez in action. It’s really nice to see a household name in soccer – and not just in the projects – choose Montreal.

Can’t wait to see what CF Montréal has to say about Martinez today, at Marie-Vic…

On the face of it, Olivier Renard’s mercato has been very convincing. The additions he’s been able to make will bring a lot of quality to the existing squad.

How could you not be excited for the 2024 season?

Except that a closer look at the latest moves made by the club’s management reveals that the money available has above all been better used/distributed, which means Olivier Renard deserves even more praise. So far at least! #ComeToMontreal

Many are wondering about the club's apparent financial turnaround with this week's repeated announcements, but… The club has freed up an enormous amount of leeway in recent months, which partly explains the sudden inflows.

Carey Price, the forward

The hockey world was surprised to learn on Wednesday that Carey Price was still the best goalie in the NHL… according to a player on the circuit. #LOL

Angela Price has no intention of moving back to MTL in the short/medium term pic.twitter.com/Fe5bZtvaJU – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 1, 2024

Yesterday, Carey Price was in the news again for two reasons. Definitely his week!First, Angela Price confirmed on her social networks that the Price family had no intention of moving back to Montreal in the future. We suspected as much.

Second, Nick Suzuki told reporters in Toronto for the All-Star Game that Price loves to play up front… and that he always has the equipment to do so if the need arises.

.@nsuzuki_37 says @CP0031 used to bring his forward gear just in case the #Habs needed an emergency backup forward. That would have been freaking awesome pic.twitter.com/vKEL2hZIj3 – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 2, 2024

We’re probably not talking about a bag as full as a regular forward like Suzuki, but Price, over the years, has on a few occasions swapped his goalie stock for a pair of gloves and a player’s stick before or after a practice. Or during optional practice.

Unfortunately – or fortunately – the Habs never needed to tell their #1 goalie: today, four players are in treatment, you play forward. I’m willing to believe that Price had a good shot; he’d never have been able to keep up.

Maybe if Price had been part of a three-man household, we’d have had more of a chance to test him offensively? #Hehe

In the end, an emergency goaltender (Karel St-Laurent, David Ayres and others) is always more useful than an emergency forward on a hockey team.

It’s crazy how much people are talking about Carey Price this week, even though he’s retired and a long way from arenas!

– The Flames liquidating and having to start a rebuild (or reset ) with Jonathan Huberdeau under contract… and 18 months after giving a (probably very good) first-round pick to the Habs to simply help them free up salary because they wanted to win, you can’t make that up. #JustSaying

– News from Sean Farrell.

Another intense skating session for Sean Farrell this morning before the Rocket’s morning practice. Expect to see him back in the lineup towards the end of February. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 2, 2024

– Nathan MacKinnon put himself in position to draft Sidney Crosby yesterday.