Marie-Philip Poulin: “I’m still part of the (Habs) organization”.

Marie-Philip Poulin remains associated with the Montreal Canadiens
About two weeks ago, on January 21, Marie-Philip Poulin appeared on Radio-Canada’s Tout le monde en parle.
She was Guy A. Lepage’s guest, as were her team-mates Ann-Sophie Bettez and Ann-Renée Desbiens.
Also present was Danièle Sauvageau, General Manager of the LPHF training program in Montreal.
But then the world’s best player was asked about it yesterday at the All-Star Weekend in Toronto…
I’m still with them (the Canadiens), I’m still part of the organization, but my hockey career remains the priority and they understand. – Marie-Philip Poulin
Marie-Philip Poulin goes on to say that she tries to help the Habs “by watching videos or taking calls with the staff” when she has the time.
The following article, written by Benoît Rioux of the Journal de Montréal, explains:
Of course, the Habs won’t stand in her way of shining in the new league for women.
I imagine she’ll be a little more involved once her club’s campaign is over…
In a gust
– Beautiful to look at.
Habs cupboard:
– David Reinbacher
– Joshua Roy
– Filip Mesar
– Lane Hutson
– Logan Mailloux
– Juraj Slafkovskoy (he’s still 19 years old)
– Habs 2024 1st (top-5/10 pick)
– Jets 2024 1st (top-27-32 pick)
– Habs 2025 1st (top-15 pick)
– Flames 2025 1st (top-15 pick)
– 12 draft…
– “Hey, my Connor… Wouldn’t you like to come play in Montreal?”
Nick's #NHLAllStar Weekend in photos
See ↓ #GoHabsGo
– Coming up.
Carter Hart's contract expires at the end of the season. Can't wait to see if the Flyers make a qualifying offer to keep his rights and pay him during his legal break…
