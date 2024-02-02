NHL & NHLPA officially announce “Four Nations Faceoff” next February in Montreal and Boston – Canada vs Finland vs Sweden vs United States
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 2, 2024
All you need to know about the international tournament, to be held in Montreal and Boston
Well… Right off the bat, the commissioner confirmed the news that so many had been waiting for: NHL players will be eligible to compete in the next Olympic Games, to be held in Milan in 2026. The league also confirmed the players’ participation in the 2030 Olympic Games.
Yesterday, there were whispers that the tournament might be held in Montreal…
Some games will be played in Montreal… but there will also be matches presented in Boston.
Four countries will take part in the tournament, which will be called the “Four Nations Faceoff”.
We’re talking about Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden, four powerhouses in the world of international hockey.
- 3 points for a regular win
- 2 points for an overtime win (10-minute overtime at 3-3 or shootout)
- 1 point for an overtime loss (10-minute overtime at 3-3 or shootout)
- No points for a defeat in regular play
The players have been asking the NHL for a new competition for a long time… Because it’s been a long time since the best players faced each other in an international tournament.
The last World Cup was in 2016, after all… And the last time the players took part in the Olympics was in 2014.
It’s fun for the players, but it’s just as much fun for the fans.
It’s often said that the NHL needs to find a way to better promote its sport, and this is the way to do it.
On the other hand… I think it’s a shame for guys like Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak or Nikita Kucherov, for example, who won’t have the opportunity to take part in the tournament because their respective countries won’t be there.
In gusts
– I hope so.
Gary Bettman says players involved in the 2018 Team Canada Junior scandal that he’d be surprised if they returned to the game before the legal process is complete. @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 2, 2024
– Of note:
The NHL wants to have an All-Star Game in two years before the Olympic tournament in Italy. @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 2, 2024
– Really?
Bettman reveals that Corey Perry has a grievance pending – but not filed – against the #Blackhawks because he said Perry feels they didn’t have proper grounds to terminate his contract.
According to CBA, player/NHLPA have 60 days to file.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 2, 2024