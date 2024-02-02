Expansion: Gary Bettman didn’t name Quebec City

When it comes to possible NHL expansion, there’s always talk.

Why is that?

Because for years and years, many people have been waiting to see Quebec City host another NHL team. This issue has been dragging on for a really long time, and it’s going to continue to attract attention until the time comes for the league to make some kind of official response.

You’ll understand that Gary Bettman had to answer a few questions about a possible expansion, as part of his annual meeting with journalists at the All-Star Game…

And the commissioner, especially in light of the recent news from Salt Lake City, began naming a few cities that have expressed interest in hosting an NHL club.Among them?

Houston, Atlanta, Kansas City, Omaha (Nebraska), Cincinnati… But he never mentioned Quebec City.

“Quebec City doesn’t exist for Gary Bettman,” journalist Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (Radio-Canada)tweeted.

And it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Press conference @NHL Asked about Utah’s interest in having an expansion team, Commissioner Garry Bettman says he talks to anyone who’s interested: “Houston, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Kansas City,” Omaha later adds. Not Quebec City! #polqc #polcan pic.twitter.com/MCyOmsMWrp – Sébastien Bovet (@SebBovetSRC) February 2, 2024

It’s boring… Because it’s always the same story.

At some point, we’ll have to stop dreaming because the NHL simply isn’t interested. It’s especially sad for the people of Quebec City, because we know how passionate they are about hockey.

A journalist on the scene reminded Bettman that the interest is there in Quebec City… And he really seems like a guy who doesn’t give a damn.

OK. But there are plenty of other cities that want a club. – Gary Bettman

Gary Bettman on NHL expansion possibilities in Atlanta and Quebec City. pic.twitter.com/hTlEjqm7Ke – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 2, 2024

In connection with all this talk of expansion and relocation…

Gary Bettman also said he’s confident Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will keep his promise to build a new NHL amphitheater in Arizona.

So, if you read between the lines…

We realize that the idea of the Coyotes leaving is still very, very far from the commissioner’s mind.

Gary Bettman says he’s “reasonably confident” that #coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will deliver on his promise to secure a new NHL-quality arena in Arizona. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024

The league has reportedly given the Coyotes a deadline to build a new arena.

Does Gary Bettman know things we don’t? The answer is yes…

But on the other hand, the poor Coyotes story has been going on for so long that I have a feeling we’ll never really know what’s going on in Arizona.

Because if the league had wanted to settle the matter… It should have / could have done so long ago.

In bursts

– No surprise there.

Congrats to Lane Hutson on being named the Hockey East Defenseman of the Month pic.twitter.com/yViYPwutaD – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2024

– Well done!

Congrats to Jacob Fowler on being named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Month pic.twitter.com/XooW9GDgbD – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 2, 2024

– Julien Gauthier is in the waivers.