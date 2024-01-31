Skip to content
Top-2: Furious fight involving Quebecer Mathieu Olivier and Tyler Tucker
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were only two games in the NHL.

Let’s hope you’re fans of defensive games, because that’s what happened.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Violent brawl involving a Quebecer

The first game of the evening pitted the Columbus Blue Jackets against the St. Louis Blues, and despite the low score, there was plenty of action.

First, Quebecers Mathieu Olivier and Tyler Tucker got into a fierce battle.

“A battle in Missouri while 90% of NHL players are down south…” I thought it was a good one.

What you need to know is that Olivier had been looking for Tucker all evening. Earlier in the game, he’d missed a check that would have made a real impact.

In a game stolen by Elvis Merzlikins (21 saves), Dmitri Voronkov scored the game’s only goal.

For Merzlikins, it was his first shutout in two years, his 10th career shutout.

He made the save to preserve it :

2. Winning goals in Sharks history: Marc-Édouard Vlasic climbs the ladder

In the game later in the evening, the Sharks welcomed the Kraken.

And like the previous game, it too ended in a shutout.

It was Mackenzie Blackwood who blanked the opposition with a 32-save performance.

Midway through the third period, San Jose finally hit the target.

Marc-Édouard Vlasic scored what turned out to be the winning goal, his 13th of his career. He’s doing well these days, that one. In his last eight games, he has four goals.

And that makes Frédérique Guay very happy.

The Quebecer continues to climb the ladder in the team’s history (among defensemen) in this regard.

He ranks second, 14 goals behind Brent Burns.

Extension

– Last night’s top scorers.

– Another quiet night.

