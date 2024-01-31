Top-2: Furious fight involving Quebecer Mathieu Olivier and Tyler Tucker

Last night, there were only two games in the NHL.

Let’s hope you’re fans of defensive games, because that’s what happened.

You get a shutout. And you get a shutout. Everyone gets a shutout. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ldgbqUvtzs pic.twitter.com/1KtgxpjjYt – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2024

1. Violent brawl involving a Quebecer

The NHL is funny cause 90% of players are on a beach in Cancun or the Bahamas right now while two teams are dropping the gloves in fucking Missouri https://t.co/VDpSdbGx3y – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 31, 2024

Here are the results and highlights:The first game of the evening pitted the Columbus Blue Jackets against the St. Louis Blues, and despite the low score, there was plenty of action.First, Quebecers Mathieu Olivier and Tyler Tucker got into a fierce battle.

“A battle in Missouri while 90% of NHL players are down south…” I thought it was a good one.

What you need to know is that Olivier had been looking for Tucker all evening. Earlier in the game, he’d missed a check that would have made a real impact.

In a game stolen by Elvis Merzlikins (21 saves), Dmitri Voronkov scored the game’s only goal.

Dmitri Voronkov breaks the ice! pic.twitter.com/SvxLgtlxyX – NHL (@NHL) January 31, 2024

WHAT A SAVE BY ELVIS MERZLIKINS!!! pic.twitter.com/1gsZH0KG07 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 31, 2024

For Merzlikins, it was his first shutout in two years, his 10th career shutout.He made the save to preserve it :

2. Winning goals in Sharks history: Marc-Édouard Vlasic climbs the ladder

Mackenzie Blackwood picks up the ninth @pepsi shutout of his career with a 32-save performance! pic.twitter.com/zpagNvMPp3 – NHL (@NHL) January 31, 2024

In the game later in the evening, the Sharks welcomed the Kraken.And like the previous game, it too ended in a shutout.It was Mackenzie Blackwood who blanked the opposition with a 32-save performance.Midway through the third period, San Jose finally hit the target.

Marc-Édouard Vlasic scored what turned out to be the winning goal, his 13th of his career. He’s doing well these days, that one. In his last eight games, he has four goals.

And that makes Frédérique Guay very happy.

4th goal in 8 games… https://t.co/fnmTSnsuvq – Frédérique Guay (@frederiqueguay) January 31, 2024

The Quebecer continues to climb the ladder in the team’s history (among defensemen) in this regard.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (1,267 GP) owns the second-most games played in @SanJoseSharks history and proved to be the difference maker after sparking the red light at SAP Center tonight.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ldgbqUvtzs pic.twitter.com/ut9zvXz1Z8 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2024

Extension

He ranks second, 14 goals behind Brent Burns.

– Last night’s top scorers.

– Another quiet night.