P.K. Subban: (NHL) teams have called him to play this year

It’s been almost two years since P.K. Subban played his last NHL game. In fact, he didn’t play again following the 2021-22 season, in which he scored 22 points in 77 games.

At the age of 33, he announced his retirement in September 2022.Since then, the former Canadiens defenseman has become a major media personality, working for ESPN. He was seen giving Cole Caufield ( or, as he calls him, King Cole ) some serious love earlier this season.

What’s interesting, though, is that in an interview with Ryan Novozinsky (who covers the Devils’ activities) yesterday, Subban talked a little about a potential return to the NHL…

And while he remained cautious… he admitted that (NHL) teams have been calling him since the start of the season to see if he’d be interested in returning to the game.

Spoke with PK Subban Tuesday. Asked if an NHL comeback was on the table, he said he’s “happy” at ESPN, but noted that teams have asked. “Now I’m on TV, pucks are flying past goaltenders like beach balls and everybody’s calling me, wanting me to play!“https://t.co/awN9hhrtGs – Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 31, 2024

Subban obviously doesn’t comment on the identity of the teams in question, but one wonders if his latest team, the Devils, are not among them. We know that the defense is decimated over there (Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler and Brendan Smith are injured, while Cal Foote is sidelined in the wake of charges related to ÉCJ 2018), so the club is probably looking for guys to help out.

And we know he was a mentor to young Devils during his time with the organization. With youngsters like Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec, Subban could possibly help them again in this regard.

We’ll also recall that about a year ago, Subban declared that, in his opinion, he was still a top-4 NHL-calibre defenceman.

But even so, Subban remains cautious and reiterates that he’s “very good” in his current role with ESPN. In fact, he admits he finds the whole thing a little odd considering he didn’t get any calls in 2022 (when he was still ready to play), but in his opinion, seeing goaltenders “award goals as if the pucks were beach balls” does motivate teams to contact him.

Still, I have a feeling we won’t see him come out of retirement before the end of the season… and considering how well his business is doing in the media, maybe that’s not a bad thing for him either.

