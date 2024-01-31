Elias Lindholm: negotiations intensify between Vancouver and Calgary

While most teams are enjoying a few days off as part of the All-Star Game festivities, there’s still plenty of NHL action tonight, with three games on the schedule.

However, it would appear that most of the action is taking place off the ice, as Elliotte Friedman reports that talks are intensifying between the Canucks and Flames regarding a trade involving Elias Lindholm.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet… but it feels like it could happen at any time.

There is word tonight talks between Vancouver and Calgary are intensifying around Elias Lindholm. We will see where it goes. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2024

Again, details are a bit hazy at the moment, but the word on the street is that Andrei Kuzmenko would be among those going the other way.

At least, that’s what Kevin Weekes is reporting… who adds that other pieces should be part of the deal.

Obviously, this would be a huge deal, as the Canucks would get their hands on the best center available on the market. He would join Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller to form a center line that would be second to none.

The Canucks won’t need Sean Monahan if this deal goes through… and let’s talk about Monahan.

Because clearly, if there’s one player tonight who needs to keep a close eye on this, it’s Kent Hughes. With Lindholm seemingly off the market as he heads to Vancouver, other clubs will have to look elsewhere to add a center.

And that’s just as well, because in Sean Monahan, the Habs have just such a player to trade.

We’ll have to see the details of the Lindholm deal (if it goes through, of course), but in addition to opening up the center market for the Habs (and for the Ducks, who will probably try to trade Adam Henrique), it will give an idea of the price the Habs can expect to fetch.

It won’t be as big a prize as Lindholm, given that Monahan isn’t of that calibre, but it will give a general idea.

Kent Hughes waiting to see the price for Lindholm… pic.twitter.com/ggmXkbp0yd – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 1, 2024

More details to come…