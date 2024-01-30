Patrick Roy file: Benoît Desrosiers officially leaves the Olympiques

Over the past week, there’s been a lot of talk about the Benoît Desrosiers case.

Desrosiers is Patrick Roy’s former assistant in Quebec City and has coached the Gatineau Olympiques since the start of the season. He helped Patrick Roy win the Memorial Cup.

And Roy doesn’t seem to have forgotten that, since last week we learned of Roy’s interest in making him his assistant in New York.

In fact, as you’ll recall, we learned that he was leaving as an assistant with the Islanders… before Lou Lamoriello’s club announced that Desrosiers had not been hired.

At the time, we learned that he was still on the Long Island club’s radar.

In fact, it was only a matter of time before he was appointed. The QMJHL commissioner congratulated the coach on his promotion, which was an important clue.

And this morning, I got another important clue when Desrosiers wasn’t on the ice to lead his team’s training session, as he’s supposed to do.

Important news this morning from the @OlympiquesGAT: Benoit Desrosiers is absent from training. Serge Beausoleil is leading the practice. An announcement to follow in the next few hours regarding the future of their head coach? To be continued… #QMJHL – Zakary Mercier (@ZakaryMercier) January 30, 2024

Serge Beausoleil, the club’s GM, took over the training session.

Then, a few minutes later, we learned that Beausoleil would be finishing the year as interim pilot. Desrosiers’ departure was announced, but not his final destination. However, it would be surprising if he went anywhere but New York, we agree.

Serge Beausoleil becomes interim Olympiques head coach. Press release https://t.co/7Pzp2BJXVB Serge Beausoleil named interim Olympiques head coach. Press release https://t.co/z9qtyBB1VU#goOLgo pic.twitter.com/ks5DC8Hb9Y – Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) January 30, 2024

Remember that the Olympiques, who ironically will be playing their next game against the Remparts, will have to keep fighting to make the playoffs. Fortunately for them, their new pilot is experienced.

The New York Islanders also have a week off. If this is indeed Desrosiers’ next challenge, he’ll have a few days to get into the swing of things.

