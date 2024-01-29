Skip to content
Top-2: An eighth defeat in ten games for the Kings
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Like the Habs, most NHL teams are off for the All-Star Game weekend.

However, some clubs are still in action, so there were two games presented in the NHL yesterday :

1: Kings lose again

Things haven’t been going well for the Kings over the last few games.

The Los Angeles outfit were trying to get back to winning ways against the Blues, having lost their last three games…

And the experiment was a failure.

In the end, the Blues won the game 4-3, despite a goal by Phillip Danault :

Jordan Kyrou was excellent in his team’s victory.

The Blues’ right-handed forward finished the game with a goal and two assists, and was truly his club’s carburetor offensively.

One of his assists came on this magnificent play:

The game went to overtime, and it was Blues captain Brayden Schenn who put an end to the debate with a perfect shot into the top corner.

It was Schenn’s second overtime winner in his last three games:

The Blues’ victory sees the club climb to 2nd Wild Card spot in the West, the final playoff spot.

The Kings have now lost eight of their last ten games… And they’d better wake up before it’s too late.

I wonder what the mood in the room is like, especially after Drew Doughty openly criticized some of his teammates

2: The Blue Jackets lose the services of Adam Fantilli

The Blue Jackets faced the Kraken in an evening game…

And they got off to the worst possible start.

Not only did the Columbus outfit allow three goals in the first twenty minutes, they also lost the services of Adam Fantilli.

The young Jackets forward was injured while attempting to check an opponent:

No goals were scored in the second period, but the Jackets made every effort to get back into the game in the third.

Yegor Chinakhov put the club on his shoulders by scoring two goals in the space of eight minutes…

And we’re talking about two beautiful goals:

The Jackets’ efforts weren’t enough.

Brandon Tanev scored into an empty net to make it 4-2 and give his club their 21st win of the season.

Extension

– Jared McCann scored his 20th goal of the season.

– Yesterday’s top scorers :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Only one game today in the NHL: Predators vs Senators, at 7pm.

