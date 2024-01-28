LPHF: a Montreal goalie pays tribute to Ken Dryden and Carey Price with her mask

49ers win 34-31 over Lions to face Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII: https://t.co/EMmHtFESUP
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2024
The new women’s hockey league is really attracting attention.
PWHL Montreal has Newy’s (and our club’s) support this afternoon!
Newy’s spending his Saturday cheering on @PWHL_Montreal at Place Bell! pic.twitter.com/cvBRo9vn4N
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2024
Tonight, I want to talk about goaltender Elaine Chuli. The assistant to Ann-Renée Desbiens is undefeated in two starts and her new mask is sensational. She pays tribute to the greats who have occupied her position in the metropolis.
Once again, it’s quite an achievement, and a great way to appropriate a part of Montreal culture.
Because let’s face it: Price and Dryden are both legends here.
In gusto
– The 49ers join the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
– Sidney Crosby: third best player in history, according to P.K. Subban.
Okay so let’s just start by stating the obvious: Sidney Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time.
As for top 3 in NHL history, general consensus is: Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux.
Who exactly is Sid better than on this list? https://t.co/bDi1IcmV30
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2024
– Ouch.
The Senators are allowing an NHL-worst 4.00 goals per game since Jacques Martin became head coach. pic.twitter.com/rZL9Kqyxhr
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2024
– Odell Bechkam Jr.’s father takes a swipe at the MVP.
My son deserves better quarterback play. You set him up for failure today. This loss is NOT on OBJ. #Pray4Him #FreeOBJ #Baltifraud pic.twitter.com/fOm0MnZ0HM
– Odell Beckham Sr. (@RonBillmery) January 28, 2024
– Crazy.
Since 2001, a former Montreal Expos draft pick or a son of a former Expo or Montreal Alouette has been the starting QB in 14/24 Super Bowls, including this year.
– Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 29, 2024