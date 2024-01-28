LPHF: a Montreal goalie pays tribute to Ken Dryden and Carey Price with her mask

The new women’s hockey league is really attracting attention.

PWHL Montreal has Newy’s (and our club’s) support this afternoon! Newy’s spending his Saturday cheering on @PWHL_Montreal at Place Bell! pic.twitter.com/cvBRo9vn4N – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2024

It seems to be a serious league. The players have the opportunity to concentrate 100% on their jobs, and the spectators are there.Even NHL players show up.Close to home, the Montreal team is doing well.Led by Marie-Philip Poulin, the team is in first place in the LPHF with a record of 3-2-0-1-1-1. Yes, there are a lot of numbers, but the columns are divided as follows: regulation wins, overtime wins, shootout wins, shootout losses, overtime losses and regular season losses.Minnesota has the same record as Montreal.

Tonight, I want to talk about goaltender Elaine Chuli. The assistant to Ann-Renée Desbiens is undefeated in two starts and her new mask is sensational. She pays tribute to the greats who have occupied her position in the metropolis.

Very nice. Like a lot of young people, she watched Price when she was younger, especially at the World Junior Championships. And Ken Dryden is the other great goalie who played in Montreal. Behind her mask, Chuli asked Mask Wraps (of Toronto), the creator of the piece of equipment, to inscribe her name and historical buildings of the city of Montreal.

Once again, it’s quite an achievement, and a great way to appropriate a part of Montreal culture.

Because let’s face it: Price and Dryden are both legends here.

In gusto

– The 49ers join the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

49ers win 34-31 over Lions to face Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII: https://t.co/EMmHtFESUP – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2024

– Sidney Crosby: third best player in history, according to P.K. Subban.

Okay so let’s just start by stating the obvious: Sidney Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time. As for top 3 in NHL history, general consensus is: Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux. Who exactly is Sid better than on this list? https://t.co/bDi1IcmV30 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2024

– Ouch.

The Senators are allowing an NHL-worst 4.00 goals per game since Jacques Martin became head coach. pic.twitter.com/rZL9Kqyxhr – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2024

– Odell Bechkam Jr.’s father takes a swipe at the MVP.

My son deserves better quarterback play. You set him up for failure today. This loss is NOT on OBJ. #Pray4Him #FreeOBJ #Baltifraud pic.twitter.com/fOm0MnZ0HM – Odell Beckham Sr. (@RonBillmery) January 28, 2024

– Crazy.