Lightning may bring back David Savard
In 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets (or Detroit Red Wings).

That year, the defenseman moved on from a team going nowhere and helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup.

In 2024, the script could be similar for both sides. The Lightning will be looking for a defenseman. And of course, the Quebecer is linked to the Florida team by several ties.

The Canadiens defenseman is under contract for another season after this one. He has a salary footprint of $3.5 million.

I don’t think he’ll be worth a first-round pick (like back in the day), but Julien BriseBois has never hesitated to pay a lot to acquire a need. I don’t know if Savard would fit a need, but with Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak on the sidelines, let’s just say depth on the blue line is thin.

Here’s what the right side looks like:

(Credit: Daily Faceoff )

It’s not pretty…

In 27 games this season, Savard has 11 points. He’s not known for his offensive game, however.

Defensively, he would be an important addition to Jon Cooper’s team.

And for Montreal, trading him would free up a spot on the blue line for Lane Hutson and/or Adam Engstrom at the end of the season. To be continued.

One thing is certain, Flyers defenseman Sean Walker is currently on the Bolts’ radar.

The right-hander has six more points than Savard, but in 23 more games. The 29-year-old defenseman has a plus-6 record this season.

