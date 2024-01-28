Lightning may bring back David Savard

The Lightning will be looking to add a defenseman at the trade deadline, and we know that Julien BriseBois likes David Savard, having won the Stanley Cup together. We also know that TB’s GM isn’t afraid to pay a hefty price for this type of acquisition! https://t.co/IzLlupUDu2 – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 28, 2024

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets (or Detroit Red Wings).That year, the defenseman moved on from a team going nowhere and helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup.In 2024, the script could be similar for both sides. The Lightning will be looking for a defenseman. And of course, the Quebecer is linked to the Florida team by several ties The Canadiens defenseman is under contract for another season after this one. He has a salary footprint of $3.5 million.

I don’t think he’ll be worth a first-round pick (like back in the day), but Julien BriseBois has never hesitated to pay a lot to acquire a need. I don’t know if Savard would fit a need, but with Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak on the sidelines, let’s just say depth on the blue line is thin.

Here’s what the right side looks like:

It’s not pretty…

In 27 games this season, Savard has 11 points. He’s not known for his offensive game, however.

Defensively, he would be an important addition to Jon Cooper’s team.

And for Montreal, trading him would free up a spot on the blue line for Lane Hutson and/or Adam Engstrom at the end of the season. To be continued.

One thing is certain, Flyers defenseman Sean Walker is currently on the Bolts’ radar.

Sean Walker is believed to be on Tampa’s radar.#gobolts https://t.co/dt1MOUkA6G – Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) January 28, 2024

In a row

The right-hander has six more points than Savard, but in 23 more games. The 29-year-old defenseman has a plus-6 record this season.

– Ravens collapse in association final against Chiefs.

Chiefs win 17-10 over Ravens and advance back to Super Bowl: https://t.co/Eno1f867gT – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2024

– Yes, Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl.

– Read on.

It’s vacation time for the Habs players, but not necessarily for Kent Hughes, Martin St-Louis and the assistant coaches… https://t. co/Z8D9OqEvSK – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 28, 2024

– Detroit Lions Trois-Rivières win.

VICTOIREEE!!! Zachary Émond gets a win in his first game since November 29, 2023 with 36 saves! #Lions3R #ForgésEnsemble #RageOCoeur pic.twitter.com/ou8yiTfIwj – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) January 28, 2024

– Not bad.

– Messages from Filip Chytil and Patrik Laine.

A message from #NYR Filip Chytil via his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/oP7EPkQ7NL – Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 28, 2024